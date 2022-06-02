RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Esther Musila pampers son with sweet words as he turns 24-years-old

Businesswoman Esther Musila has penned down a heartwarming message to her son Glenn Naibei upon turning 24-years-old.

On Thursday, Ms Musila used her social media pages to celebrate her son as the most charming and kind hearted person ever.

“Happy 24th birthday to a son who is charming, kind hearted, thoughtful, sophisticated and loving. I pray God blesses you with good health and happiness in life.

“Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and loved. Happy birthday to you Glenn @__jama1. Mummy loves you. ❣❣❣🥂🥂🥂,” read Esther Musila’s message to Glenn.

Esther is a mother of three grown children. A cross check on her social media profiles indicates that she is proud to be a mother, and a playful nickname for her children, the 3G’s.

Her children have kept away from the celebrity life and are only known by the names Gilda Naibei, Glenn Naibei and Kim. They are presumed to be 29, 26 and 23 years old respectively as of 2021, when their mother became a public figure.

There is little public information about their father, but reports indicate that he passed away a few years ago.

Also Read: Never-seen-before photos of Esther Musila & her 3 Kids surface online

On May 25th 2021 while celebrating her 51st birthday, Musila expressed gratitude towards her three children for their overwhelming love and support.

“To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support. To you my true family and friends, I thank you for your genuine love. May the Almighty continue to guide and protect me All the days of my life,” shared Esther Musila.

Ms Musila who is a banker as for the past 18 years been working with the United Nations as an International Civil Servant.

