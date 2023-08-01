The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud tragically passes away at age 25

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is a sad, sad day for Euphoria stans.

American actor Angus cloud has sadly passed away [Instagram/Anguscloud]
American actor Angus cloud has sadly passed away [Instagram/Anguscloud]

Recommended articles

Angus, who played the much-loved character Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the teen drama, died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his family home in Oakland, California.

Angus in his breakout role as 'Fez' in Euphoria
Angus in his breakout role as 'Fez' in Euphoria Pulse Nigeria

According to TMZ, his family reported that he had struggled with the passing of his father, who was laid to rest in Ireland just last week and 'battled with suicidal thoughts'.

ADVERTISEMENT

They report that the actor's mother placed a call to 911 to report a 'possible overdose', noting that Angus had no pulse. He was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The star's family, in their statement, announced his passing, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

He had been acting since 2010
He had been acting since 2010 Pulse Nigeria

Their statement also offered a word of encouragement to those who may be struggling with their mental health. They have said that they hope Angus’ passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

It also read, "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend." He had posted his father on his Instagram on July 14, 2023, in remembrance of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO also put out a statement, saying, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family, We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

The actor had starred in numerous films but landed his breakout role in Euphoria from 2019-2022.

His family has asked for privacy in this trying time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan DJ dies 3 days after hosting Khaligraph Jones' event in Dubai

Kenyan DJ dies 3 days after hosting Khaligraph Jones' event in Dubai

Judy Nyawira discloses struggle with relatives who grabbed her father’s wealth

Judy Nyawira discloses struggle with relatives who grabbed her father’s wealth

Juma Jux & girlfriend post cosy video for TikTok's Bobea challenge [WATCH]

Juma Jux & girlfriend post cosy video for TikTok's Bobea challenge [WATCH]

Alikiba's wife Amina Khalef sternly warns Diamond over disrespect

Alikiba's wife Amina Khalef sternly warns Diamond over disrespect

Fans react to Akothee’s ‘single again’ stunt

Fans react to Akothee’s ‘single again’ stunt

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud tragically passes away at age 25

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud tragically passes away at age 25

Janet Mbugua shares emotional love poem she wrote to ex-lover

Janet Mbugua shares emotional love poem she wrote to ex-lover

'Machachari' actor Joy shares 3-year frustrating wait before landing new role in film

'Machachari' actor Joy shares 3-year frustrating wait before landing new role in film

Tanzanian gov’t bans song that says President Suluhu is harbouring thieves

Tanzanian gov’t bans song that says President Suluhu is harbouring thieves

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Willis Raburu

Citizen TV announces Willis Raburu's replacement for 10/10 show