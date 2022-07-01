RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend have been making millions through their YouTube channel

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

Kenyan YouTuber and digital influencer Eve Mungai is in a celebratory mood after garnering over 100 million views on her YouTube channel.

Recommended articles

In a statement put out on Friday, July 1, 2022 Mungai expressed gratitude towards her fans for enabling her achieve the new milestone.

“100 million total views on YouTube. Thankyou so much team Mungai eve for always showing us love we really appreciate, let’s continue pushing towards our goal i.e 1M subscribers. To our amazing director Trevor we really appreciate your efforts and always giving us content on time.

"Everyone we work closely with I appreciate you without you we wouldn’t be here lots of love,” read Eve Mungai’s update.

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

The content creator who joined the streaming platform on January 21, 2020, currently enjoys a total of 568K subscribers with her views being at 100,236,200 and counting.

In July 2021, Eve and her director boyfriend Trevor revealed they had earned over Sh1.5 million, monthly, from their content creation. The two said it did not take long before they monetized their content.

The channel, named after Eve, focuses on entertainment news as well as projecting unscripted real-life experiences of youths from informal settlements.

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Tour inside Mungai Eve's new house in Kileleshwa [Video]

Through content creation, the couple has acquired (rented) a two-bedroomed house in Nairobi’s plush Kileleshwa area.

Her impact in Nairobi and the online community includes the discovery of Madocho wa Kanairo who is a self-styled sheng master.

YouTube content creators in Kenya have come of age, providing an alternative source of entertainment to millions of Kenyans who were used to TV programming.

The platform rewards creators by paying them for advertisements placed on their video content.

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Local businesses have also tapped into this growing industry to partner with creators who showcase products in their content at a very good fee.

In January 2022, Eve and her boyfriend Trevor acquired their first car – a Toyota Crown.

“Meet our first baby, we did it my love. I thank God for the far He has brought us I never knew at this time we would be here but through his favour and mercy we’ve made it! I can’t believe we finally own a car glory to almighty Lord to many more wins together hunny and always remember we are in it to win it!” Eve said in part.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

Rick Ross to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in 2024

Rick Ross to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in 2024

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish send-off for his dog [Photos]

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish send-off for his dog [Photos]

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

Trending

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Nasty public fallout between Huddah and Murugi Munyi enters day 2

TMI Podcast co-star Murugi Munyi and Rich Beauty proprietor Huddah Monroe