Eve Mungai fires warning shots after continuous attacks on her brand

In a comprehensive statement released on Wednesday, the content creator responded to a viral video posted by a man identified as CP Karao who claimed to have contributed to building Mungai's name in the creative industry.

Eve noted she has been a target of malicious misinformation from a number of such characters, which she confirmed has been detrimental to her brand.

“It is with deep concern our media spaces are turning out to be spaces of propaganda and lies. Lately, I have been a victim for that matter. Wild allegations have been made against me numerous times before and I have been vindicated.

"Please take note that however it may sound music to the ears and interesting as a story it has serious consequences towards the author of such wild untrue posts on various social media platforms,” Eve warned.

Quoting a section of the law on defamation, Mungai said the latest incident should be a warning to those seeking to take shortcuts to gain mileage in the social scenes.

She quoted Section 23 of the Computer Misuse & Cybercrimes Act, 2018 which states: "A person who knowingly publishes information that is false in print, broadcast, data or over a computer system, that is calculated or results in panic, chaos, or violence among citizens of the Republic, or which is likely to discredit the reputation of a person commits an offence and shall on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding five million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or to both."

Ms Mungai went on to add: “I have taken this opportunity as a duty to educate and inform the public about the dangers of false publications and the consequences thereof.”