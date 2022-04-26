Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photo]

Information shared by Wanjiru details that their baby boy was born on April 6, 2022 – but kept the news to themselves and their close circle.

The lover birds welcomed their first child after being in marriage for 10 years. They have named their bundle of joy baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni.

“On April 6th 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years.

“Welcome to the world baby. Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer and greatest gift from God,” reads part of Wanjiru’s post.

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to thank God for the bundle of joy.

“Agundabweni Akweyu I thank God for you my husband you are a rear gem and a true God given gift! I love you! Am excited and ready to raise him together with you! @komarockmodern , Dr SK Nyamu and your entire team thank you for offering us excellent services and care during baby Mshindi’s delivery.

“Family and friends thank you for standing with us in prayers, for every advice and support,” she added.

Evelyn Wanjiru’s Pregnancy announcement

The couple went public with their pregnancy news on April 12, days after they had welcomed a newborn into their family.

“Today my heart is full of Joy and gratitude. As I write this, my eyes are full of tears. I have been waiting for this season for 10 years in my marriage. A blessed womb, God has fulfilled His promise in our lives,” Ms Wanjiru shared.

Agundabweni Akweyu also put up a cute photo holding his wife’s baby bump with an affirmation that nothing is impossible with God.