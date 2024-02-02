Evelyne Wanjiru's personal pain that moved her to start an empowering foundation

In an interview with Trudy Kitui, Wanjiru shared the inspiration behind her newly established foundation, dedicated to supporting women in their maternity journeys.

Wanjiru revealed that her challenging path to motherhood fueled her determination to create the Evelyn Wanjiru Foundation.

"Getting a child after so many years in marriage has taught me so many things, one of the things is patience, and also it helped me start a foundation for women who have lost their children, women who have waiting wombs," she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

The singer's experience of overcoming obstacles to conceive also instilled in her a deep appreciation for the beauty of parenthood.

"After having a child, I started seeing my mum differently," she shared. "I love my mum, but my mum loves me more because now I understand what it is to be a mother," she explained.

Wanjiru's foundation aims to provide support and solace to women who are expecting or have experienced the loss of a child. Through her own journey, she has recognized the importance of offering compassion and assistance to those facing similar challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raised in Nakuru, Wanjiru credits her upbringing for instilling values of compassion and resilience.

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Her exposure to diverse experiences has not only shaped her musical career but has also fueled her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Wanjiru and her husband Agundabweni stayed in marriage trying to conceive, on the tenth year they conceived their first son, Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni, who was born on 6 April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT