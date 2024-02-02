The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Evelyne Wanjiru's personal pain that moved her to start an empowering foundation

Amos Robi

Raised in Nakuru, Wanjiru attributes her upbringing to instilling her with values of compassion and resilience

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru
Renowned gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru has embarked on a remarkable journey of empathy and empowerment, driven by her personal struggle to conceive.

In an interview with Trudy Kitui, Wanjiru shared the inspiration behind her newly established foundation, dedicated to supporting women in their maternity journeys.

Wanjiru revealed that her challenging path to motherhood fueled her determination to create the Evelyn Wanjiru Foundation.

"Getting a child after so many years in marriage has taught me so many things, one of the things is patience, and also it helped me start a foundation for women who have lost their children, women who have waiting wombs," she explained.

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru
The singer's experience of overcoming obstacles to conceive also instilled in her a deep appreciation for the beauty of parenthood.

"After having a child, I started seeing my mum differently," she shared. "I love my mum, but my mum loves me more because now I understand what it is to be a mother," she explained.

Wanjiru's foundation aims to provide support and solace to women who are expecting or have experienced the loss of a child. Through her own journey, she has recognized the importance of offering compassion and assistance to those facing similar challenges.

Raised in Nakuru, Wanjiru credits her upbringing for instilling values of compassion and resilience.

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru and her husband
Her exposure to diverse experiences has not only shaped her musical career but has also fueled her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Wanjiru and her husband Agundabweni stayed in marriage trying to conceive, on the tenth year they conceived their first son, Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni, who was born on 6 April 2022.

They named their bundle of joy baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni. Evelyne said her son was given the name 'Mshindi' by his late grandfather since he would be a winner in all he does in life.

