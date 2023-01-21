Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

In his new role, the seasoned journalist has now been tasked with designing and implementing a multi-channel communications strategy for Mudavadi’s office.

He will work with a team that is tasked with creating and managing all communication materials and initiatives of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

A well-placed source privy to the details intimated to a section of the press that Ihachi has been promoted within Mudavadi’s communication team.

"Anders Ihachi is part of the communication team, and is working with us at the communication department," confirmed the source.

Ihachi’s team that is under the Communication Directorate of the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary will also enhance the brand of Mudavadi’s office, protect its integrity on social media and establish a brand voice across all communication platforms.

Pulse Live Kenya

He has valuable experience spanning several years and in some of the leading media houses.

Ihachi previously worked at Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV as a reporter before crossing over to Mediamax's K24 TV in the same role.

He exited Mediamax in 2019 and ventured into communications consultancy before joining Mudavadi’s communications teams.

He joins a growing list of journalists who have joined the government at various levels.

Among them is Hussein Mohamed who is currently serving as State House Spokesperson.