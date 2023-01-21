ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Charles Ouma

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office
Former Citizen TV reporter, Anders Ihachi has landed a senior role in Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi’s office.

In his new role, the seasoned journalist has now been tasked with designing and implementing a multi-channel communications strategy for Mudavadi’s office.

He will work with a team that is tasked with creating and managing all communication materials and initiatives of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

A well-placed source privy to the details intimated to a section of the press that Ihachi has been promoted within Mudavadi’s communication team.

"Anders Ihachi is part of the communication team, and is working with us at the communication department," confirmed the source.

Ihachi’s team that is under the Communication Directorate of the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary will also enhance the brand of Mudavadi’s office, protect its integrity on social media and establish a brand voice across all communication platforms.

Anders Ihachi,Courtesy: Facebook
Anders Ihachi,Courtesy: Facebook

He has valuable experience spanning several years and in some of the leading media houses.

Ihachi previously worked at Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV as a reporter before crossing over to Mediamax's K24 TV in the same role.

He exited Mediamax in 2019 and ventured into communications consultancy before joining Mudavadi’s communications teams.

He joins a growing list of journalists who have joined the government at various levels.

Among them is Hussein Mohamed who is currently serving as State House Spokesperson.

Others are former KTN News anchor Michael Gitonga who was recently appointed as Secretary for State functions by President William Ruto, Salim Swaleh who joined the Nakuru County Government and former NTV Senior Political journalist Kennedy Murithi Bundi who was recently appointed as an advisor to Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki.

