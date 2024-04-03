Ex-comedian Walter Nyambane dismissed from gv't role by Foreign Affairs PS

The news, confirmed through a highly urgent memo dated April 3, signed by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei.

The memo states that Mr. Mong'are is no longer authorized to represent the State Department or the Principal Secretary in any capacity.

The direct instruction from the Principal Secretary further emphasizes an immediate cessation of any official interactions and/or engagement with Mong’are.

"This is to inform that Mr. Walter Onchonga Mongáre, Director of Programmes (Advocacy & Outreach) is no longer authorized to act in any capacity on behalf of the State Department or myself.

"This is therefore to instruct you to refrain, with immediate effect, from any official interactions and/or engagement with Mr. Mongáre," said the memo.

His departure raises questions about the circumstances leading to his dismissal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.