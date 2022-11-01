RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-Jalang'o staffer shares his deplorable life months after being fired [Video]

Amos Robi

Eli Omundu's children were sleeping in weary beddings with no blankets

Former Jalang'o employee Eli Omundu

Former Langata Member of Parliament staffer Eli Omundu Khumundu is yet to pick up the pieces months after he left Jalang’os residence.

Eli shared images of the deplorable situation he was facing in Bungoma with his family. In the video he shared, Eli was sharing a small room with his children and wife with the beddings being shabby and shattered.

Eli however expressed hope for a better future despite all the challenges he was facing.

“These are conditions these children are sleeping, beddings are an issue and they face mosquitos every night, life is a journey, these are the leaders of tomorrow, the doctors and even teachers, may God remember us,” Eli said.

Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema were fired from Jalango’s residence after they stole from him in the build to the August 9 general elections.

Eli however spoke later appealing to their boss to give them another chance as he admitted engaging in the vice that was all over social media for a moment.

“It is true, the devil took control of us for a moment and we wronged our boss, we had entered work and as we washed our boss’ cars my younger brother (Litiema) came across Sh1 million which he told me about but I told him to keep off. Litiema sped off leaving me forcing me to also leave,” he told Eve Mungai.

Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Jalang’o had spoken about re-hiring the duo but seemed to have changed his mind as months later they are yet to go back to work.

Morisson Litiema, on the other hand, has kept his life under wraps months later and little is known about his life.

