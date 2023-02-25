Media personality Njogu wa Njoroge has landed a government appointment months after he was fired from his radio job.
Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment
Njoroge was fired from Kameme FM in January 2022, just days after he announced that he had joined the UDA party to vie for the Njoro constituency parliamentary seat in the August 2022 general election.
Njoroge has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for a period of three years.
In a Gazette Notice dated February 20, the journalist will head a seven-member board effective February 24.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts appoint the aforementioned," read part of the notice.
As members of the KFCB board, Njogu’s team will oversee the creation, broadcasting, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.
Other members of the board are:
- John Muigai Nyururu
- Hariety Namwezi Zitah
- Stephanie Kamene Maseki
- Kipruto Kiptoo
- John Osimbo
- Grace Mwendwa Munjuri
- Raphael Ekadeli Loperito
Njogu Wa Njoroge's firing from Kameme FM
He said the news of his sacking was delivered to him by the station’s programs controller who asked him not to report to work any longer.
"I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently. It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics," he revealed at the time.
Six months later, Njoroge announced that he had joined Kayu FM, a recently established vernacular radio station.
