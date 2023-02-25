ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

Amos Robi

Njoroge was fired from Kameme FM in January 2022, just days after he announced that he had joined the UDA party to vie for the Njoro constituency parliamentary seat in the August 2022 general election.

Njogu Wa Njoroge
Njogu Wa Njoroge

Media personality Njogu wa Njoroge has landed a government appointment months after he was fired from his radio job.

Njoroge has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for a period of three years.

In a Gazette Notice dated February 20, the journalist will head a seven-member board effective February 24.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts appoint the aforementioned," read part of the notice.

As members of the KFCB board, Njogu’s team will oversee the creation, broadcasting, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.

READ: Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

Other members of the board are:

  1. John Muigai Nyururu
  2. Hariety Namwezi Zitah
  3. Stephanie Kamene Maseki
  4. Kipruto Kiptoo
  5. John Osimbo
  6. Grace Mwendwa Munjuri 
  7. Raphael Ekadeli Loperito

Njoroge was fired by the media max owned station in January 2022 just days after he announced he had joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the Njoro constituency parliamentary in the August 2022 general election.

He said the news of his sacking was delivered to him by the station’s programs controller who asked him not to report to work any longer.

READ: Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

"I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently. It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics," he revealed at the time.

Six months later, Njoroge announced that he had joined Kayu FM, a recently established vernacular radio station.

