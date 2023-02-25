Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

Njoroge has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for a period of three years.

In a Gazette Notice dated February 20, the journalist will head a seven-member board effective February 24.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts appoint the aforementioned," read part of the notice.

As members of the KFCB board, Njogu’s team will oversee the creation, broadcasting, distribution, and exhibition of film and broadcast content.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other members of the board are:

John Muigai Nyururu Hariety Namwezi Zitah Stephanie Kamene Maseki Kipruto Kiptoo John Osimbo Grace Mwendwa Munjuri Raphael Ekadeli Loperito

Njogu Wa Njoroge's firing from Kameme FM

Njoroge was fired by the media max owned station in January 2022 just days after he announced he had joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the Njoro constituency parliamentary in the August 2022 general election.

He said the news of his sacking was delivered to him by the station’s programs controller who asked him not to report to work any longer.

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge joins Deputy President William Ruto’s party- UDA Pulse Live Kenya

"I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently. It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics," he revealed at the time.