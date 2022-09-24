Ex-KTN News anchor excited after landing job at World Bank

Kerubo could not hold back her excitement as she shared the good news in a statement dated Friday, September 23.

The accomplished journalist disclosed that she joined the global financial institution as a communication consultant.

In her new role, Kerubo will be tasked with building the institution’s corporate image, crafting internal and external World Bank announcements as well as coming up with marketing strategies.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as a communication consultant at World Bank," an elated Kerubo shared.

Kerubo won a scholarship to advance her studies at Aarhus University, Denmark.

"I am a scholar at the European Union's prestigious Erasmus Mundus joint Master's: Journalism, Media and Globalization. I will undertake the program at Aarhus University, Denmark and City, University of London," she shared in the past.

She worked at the Standard Media Group-owned media house for three years before announcing her exit in July 2022.

"3 years and 7 months. How time flies. Today, I will anchor my last bulletin at 9:30 am on KTN News, a place I consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level I would never have imagined. I knew from a young age television is for me, but it feels great to achieve everything that I have in the last ten years of broadcast journalism.

"Today I sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful. May God bless you all," Kerubo stated in her final broadcast at KTN.

