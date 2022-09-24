RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-KTN News anchor excited after landing job at World Bank

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Brenda Kerubo posing with an award
Brenda Kerubo posing with an award

Former KTN News journalist, Brenda Kerubo has landed a new job at the World Bank barely two months after resigning from the Mombasa Raod-based media house.

Kerubo could not hold back her excitement as she shared the good news in a statement dated Friday, September 23.

The accomplished journalist disclosed that she joined the global financial institution as a communication consultant.

In her new role, Kerubo will be tasked with building the institution’s corporate image, crafting internal and external World Bank announcements as well as coming up with marketing strategies.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as a communication consultant at World Bank," an elated Kerubo shared.

Brenda Kerubo
Brenda Kerubo Pulse Live Kenya

Kerubo won a scholarship to advance her studies at Aarhus University, Denmark.

"I am a scholar at the European Union's prestigious Erasmus Mundus joint Master's: Journalism, Media and Globalization. I will undertake the program at Aarhus University, Denmark and City, University of London," she shared in the past.

She worked at the Standard Media Group-owned media house for three years before announcing her exit in July 2022.

"3 years and 7 months. How time flies. Today, I will anchor my last bulletin at 9:30 am on KTN News, a place I consider home because of the people. A place where my career rose to a level I would never have imagined. I knew from a young age television is for me, but it feels great to achieve everything that I have in the last ten years of broadcast journalism.

"Today I sign off and say goodbye. Thank you for watching and supporting my stories and programs, forever grateful. May God bless you all," Kerubo stated in her final broadcast at KTN.

Brenda Kerubo receiving an award
Brenda Kerubo receiving an award Pulse Live Kenya

Her impressive career also saw her work at Mediamax Network Limited as a business reporter before crossing over to CCTV (currently CGTN) as a business writer.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
