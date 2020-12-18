Former KTN journalist Carol Nderi is over the moon as she is set to graduate with her second degree.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Ms. Nderi said she was excited and grateful that she was finally receiving her Master's Degree from Kenyatta University.

“Today is the day I get conferred a Master's Degree. I'm very excited and grateful!” she said.

This comes about three years after she left Standard Group’s KTN, to work with the Nyeri County Government, as Director of Communications.

Carol Nderi had been based in Nyeri as a KTN reporter for about 5 years.

“Perhaps I will say I have been a broadcast journalism for a decade, five of which I have worked from Nyeri and I feel like the change is good for my career growth and profile,” Carol said soon after leaving KTN.

She added that Journalism is what she has always treasured doing.

Here’s how her friends and followers reacted to the news of her graduation;

