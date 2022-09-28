My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

During the interview with Citizen Digital, Lillian stated that she has a lot of peace of mind and that her life is perfect.

And although much has happened, she says there is hardly a thing she could have changed owing to the challenges the two have had as a result of being in the limelight.

I didn't have morning sickness - Lillian Ng'ang'a on pregnancy journey

Just like most first-time moms, Lillian confirmed she had been scared wondering how it would feel to be pregnant but she was grateful that her journey was largely easy.

She revealed that she never experienced many of the dreaded issues women face in the early days of pregnancy, such as morning sickness.

"The only issue I had, just a bit, was difficulty breathing... loss of breath like when you're going up the stairs but it was a very easy pregnancy. I was able to remain active until the very end," she disclosed.

Baby Utheri's welfare and growth

Excited about baby Utheri's milestones at two months, she shared that her son is calm and can already smile widely and recognize her.

"My baby is a good, calm, bright-eyed handsome boy and now that he is two months, he loves to smile. I can't always wait for the morning to come and wake him up and he has this big smile. He already knows who I am and he is just snuggling up to me. It feels so nice," Lillian noted. `

Thankful, Lillian says the young boy has been sleeping for pretty enough hours enabling her to have enough time to rest. `

Just as every name has a meaning behind it, Lillian says she and her husband took time to choose a name for the boy and that was how they landed on 'Utheri' which means light adding she wants him to be a light wherever he goes.

Relationship With Juliani

On her relationship with Juliani, 'Mama Light' said the two are independent despite them being together as husband and wife which she said she enjoys.

Lillian says she doesn't feel the pressure of being married owing to her husband being brilliant adding that he has great ideas and wants the best for and out of her.

"He is a brilliant person, he has brilliant ideas very intelligent and he really wants the best for me. He always tells me, 'Babe, you can be anything you want to be'. I do not have a doubt about the person I am but you know, he is the kind of a person who pumps me up which is very important for a marriage partner," she said.