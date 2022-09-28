RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

Masia Wambua

For the first time, the former Machakos first lady spoke on her pregnancy journey, the growth of baby Utheri, and life with Juliani

Lillian Ng'ang'a
Lillian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Ng'ang'a, wife of Kenyan rapper Juliani, has come out and spoken about her life and marriage to the musician including her motherhood journey.

During the interview with Citizen Digital, Lillian stated that she has a lot of peace of mind and that her life is perfect.

And although much has happened, she says there is hardly a thing she could have changed owing to the challenges the two have had as a result of being in the limelight.

Just like most first-time moms, Lillian confirmed she had been scared wondering how it would feel to be pregnant but she was grateful that her journey was largely easy.

She revealed that she never experienced many of the dreaded issues women face in the early days of pregnancy, such as morning sickness.

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga
Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lillian Ng'ang'a reveals son's name as she marks 2 months milestone

"The only issue I had, just a bit, was difficulty breathing... loss of breath like when you're going up the stairs but it was a very easy pregnancy. I was able to remain active until the very end," she disclosed.

Lillian Ng'ang'a
Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Excited about baby Utheri's milestones at two months, she shared that her son is calm and can already smile widely and recognize her.

"My baby is a good, calm, bright-eyed handsome boy and now that he is two months, he loves to smile. I can't always wait for the morning to come and wake him up and he has this big smile. He already knows who I am and he is just snuggling up to me. It feels so nice," Lillian noted. `

Thankful, Lillian says the young boy has been sleeping for pretty enough hours enabling her to have enough time to rest. `

Just as every name has a meaning behind it, Lillian says she and her husband took time to choose a name for the boy and that was how they landed on 'Utheri' which means light adding she wants him to be a light wherever he goes.

Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani
Lillian Ng'ang'a and husband juliani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

On her relationship with Juliani, 'Mama Light' said the two are independent despite them being together as husband and wife which she said she enjoys.

Lillian says she doesn't feel the pressure of being married owing to her husband being brilliant adding that he has great ideas and wants the best for and out of her.

"He is a brilliant person, he has brilliant ideas very intelligent and he really wants the best for me. He always tells me, 'Babe, you can be anything you want to be'. I do not have a doubt about the person I am but you know, he is the kind of a person who pumps me up which is very important for a marriage partner," she said.

Touching on the repeated social media trolling she faces, Lillian stated that she does not hold anything against those who are bitter with her, adding that she wonders why they feel triggered.

