Ex-Milele FM presenter lands a new job with Radio Jambo

Former Milele FM presenter Eric Kilingo popularly known as Alibaba has landed a new job, with Radio Africa Group Swahili station, Radio Jambo.

Alibaba will work alongside Massawe Japanni as her co-host, in their mid-morning show Bustani.

“Work Mode Activated 🎤 Tuko na @massawejapanni ndani ya #Bustani hapa @radiojambokenya 📻 Tune in 😜 Nairobi 97.5 Kisumu 100.1 Mombasa 92.3 Nakuru 96.9 Eldoret 99.5 Nyeri 99.3 Nyahururu 97.3 Webuye 95.3 Meru 92.7 Kitui 104.9 Kibwezi 104.7 Voi 105.7 Malindi 98.1 Lamu 104.7 Narok 97.3 Kapenguria 99.7 Kisii 89.3 Garissa 104.3 Maralal 97.3 Lodwar 92.7,” wrote Alibaba.

He becomes the third of former Milele FM presenters to join Radio Jambo. At Milele he hosted two shows, Rumba Oxygen and Reggae Zone.

Upon getting the grasp of his return to radio, Alibaba’s fans reacted;

mwikalimary Congratulations @alibabakenya onwards and upwards💪💪💪💪💪

massawejapanni Welcome back 😊😊😊..Like you never left👏👏

alex_mwakideu Congratulations bro... You deserve this kabisa 💯💯💯

chozi_la_almasi 🔥🔥🔥Mungu asimame nawe,kill it kabisa

machiocaleb All the best bro, hongera kwa huu ushindi.🔥🔥

mathew_mumia Welcome boss... I missed you way back in milele.. Na baba dede.. Karibu sana🙏

silavince Sasa Leta Reggae man, been dying to have you back behind the mic. Congratulations bro🎊🎊

1antonychege 👏👏👏 Welcome back mtunguyazi wishing you all the best

kinya_susan Hapo sasa. Good job. Moto Sana

djgazaking Imeitika tena twende sana 👊👊👊👊👊👊👊💯💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

mwene_sercute Super excited to hear you back 🔥🔥🔥kaboom

evah_mwalili Wow @alibabakenya proud of you! Tukutane Galilaya 💪