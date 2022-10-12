Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

The journalist has been accused of lying to have denied the complainant landscaping job which has had her complain about the noise while everyone else has been silent.

Emma Too, the complaint has come out and accused Ombija of lying, noting that she did not seek any landscaping job from him.

“This is my communication with the ‘ fishy’ manager as communicated by the owner, when did we discuss landscaping with him? He has lied & continues to lie without a care of how I have suffered in my home,” Emma said sharing screenshots of communication allegedely with Ombija.

Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Pulse Live Kenya

Ms. Too further said she was ready to face the management of Samaki Samaki who said the allegations she was making were false.

“I challenge the manager of Samaki Samaki Seafood Restaurant to show proof of his allegations that my complains aren’t genuine and are ill-motivated and that I’m the only person on my street who complains about their noise pollution, and that I dealt with him as the owner at any time,” she stated.

Earlier, Ombija while responding to remarks from Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai castigated him for offering to soundproof some of the homes of the complainants.

Ombija on other hand said some of the concerns were genuine and some of the residents intentionally rejected feasible solutions and resorted to blackmail.

"I have a neighbour who wanted us to shut down because I did not give her a landscaping job. We reduced our volume completely all other neighbours were ok with our attempts, except her so I offered to go the extra mile of soundproofing as a last resort she still refused," he stated.