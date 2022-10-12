RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Amos Robi

Emma Too said she has never bid for any job at the said restaurant

Emma Too
Emma Too

After being put on the spot for owning an entertainment joint that was causing noise disturbance, Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija is on the spot again.

Read Also

The journalist has been accused of lying to have denied the complainant landscaping job which has had her complain about the noise while everyone else has been silent.

Emma Too, the complaint has come out and accused Ombija of lying, noting that she did not seek any landscaping job from him.

“This is my communication with the ‘ fishy’ manager as communicated by the owner, when did we discuss landscaping with him? He has lied & continues to lie without a care of how I have suffered in my home,” Emma said sharing screenshots of communication allegedely with Ombija.

Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too
Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Pulse Live Kenya
Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too
Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Pulse Live Kenya
Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too
Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Screenshots from alleged communication between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too Pulse Live Kenya

Ms. Too further said she was ready to face the management of Samaki Samaki who said the allegations she was making were false.

“I challenge the manager of Samaki Samaki Seafood Restaurant to show proof of his allegations that my complains aren’t genuine and are ill-motivated and that I’m the only person on my street who complains about their noise pollution, and that I dealt with him as the owner at any time,” she stated.

Earlier, Ombija while responding to remarks from Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai castigated him for offering to soundproof some of the homes of the complainants.

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

Ombija on other hand said some of the concerns were genuine and some of the residents intentionally rejected feasible solutions and resorted to blackmail.

"I have a neighbour who wanted us to shut down because I did not give her a landscaping job. We reduced our volume completely all other neighbours were ok with our attempts, except her so I offered to go the extra mile of soundproofing as a last resort she still refused," he stated.

The county government is looking to settle the matter between residents and bar owners.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

A collage of Eve Mungai and the content creator identified as CP Karao

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]