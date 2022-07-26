RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Dennis Milimo

I prayed she would survive but she looked so frail & so tiny - Vanessa

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa Cheruto popularly known as Vanessa Chettle has come out to narrate how she lost her child after being involved in a motorbike accident with her partner.

In her narration, Chettle divulged that she had kept the pregnancy news away from the public eye but opted to share her experience after the unfortunate incident.

“I'd like to share some of my pics from a journey I started this year but sadly did not get to finish like I hoped… yeah I was pregnant, just didn't announce it publicly.

“A few days ago though, my partner & I encountered a motorcycle accident that we didn't think was that serious, the weather was bad so we headed home, as I was making breakfast the next day, I started having sharp abdominal pains & in less than an hour I was bleeding in the bathroom screaming & waiting for an ambulance,” Chettle said in part.

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Vanessa disclosed that she gave birth to her daughter at barely 6 months, while waiting for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

“History repeat itself and I gave birth to my barely six months old baby girl right there! Another miracle that made it into this crazy world in a crazy way though she was perfect!

"The only problem is that she was too early and I was too weak. I held her so close, myself drifting in and out of consciousness and finally we made it to hospital. I was going to name her Ayanna,” Vanessa narrated the sad story.

In her update, Vanessa confirmed that now she is out of danger and recuperating well despite the great loss.

“This was after leaving ICU once we arrived. I went into shock from all the blood loss and my baby was immediately put in an incubator, trust me that's not a sight for a fainthearted parent.

“Still hooked to machines and deep into blood transfusions, I wasn't allowed to leave or move for 24hours. My family didn't want to tell me anything either, they just wanted me to get "back to life"

Adding that; “So I waited n waited n when I could finally see her I was broken. I prayed she would survive but she looked so frail n was so tiny.

“And after four good days ,my baby's lungs gave in yes this is God's plan but it hurt so much. I've been through alot but this surpasses it all. I will always cherish those few days I got to be with her n the months I got to carry her .

"I don't know if I'll ever be ready to bring life into this world again but God will provide all the hope I need. R.I.P my strong strong Ayann. Or as the doctors simply called you, Baby Vanessa,”.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

