Ex-Tahidi High actor opens up on his relationship with Ruth Matete for the first time

Former Tahidi High actor Prince Tsyder aka Toni has for the first time opened up on his relationship with singer Ruth Matete.

Speaking when he appeared on OJ Flix, Tsyder said that all was good but they faced challenges that any other relationship faces today.

According to him, during the relationship, he ran into depression because people assumed, he was the one who squandered the Sh5 million Ruth Matete won from the Tusker Project Fame competition, which is not true.

The ex-Tahidi High actor said that he met her (Ruth) when she had nothing, but she does not know that she contributed to spoiling his life.

Prince Tsyder mentioned that Ms Matete should at least have said something when he was being blamed for misspending her money, noting that she is not a stupid woman to just let a man come steal her money.

“Sijui nianzie wapi, nilishindwa hata kuongea… watu waliona mimi ndio nikama nilikula hio doo. Hata alikuwa anaulizwa manze hasemi anything. To some point hajui kama alinispoilia life. Mimi nilimjua kama hio doo haiko na sidhani Ruth ni dem fala ati mwanaume atacome akule doo yake, huyo dem si fala hio kiasi. At least angeambia wasee huyu msee relationship ni totally different but challenges zilikuwa kama any other relationship. The fact that tulikuwa maceleb hio time watu walibonga but mimi sikuongea,” he narrated.

During the interview, Tsyder talked extensively about how he has struggled with life and going through depression over the years, until the time he got back to his feet.

