Excitement as Njugush and Wakavinye welcome their second child [Photo]

The couple welcomed their second born, a son named Toria to the family a month ago but kept the news under wraps until when Wakavinye shared the good news on Saturday, September 17.

“It's now 1 month since we welcomed our newest family member, Baby Toria. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. Mama boys, Tugi&Toria (inyaa tuvese😍),”shared Wakavinye.

The good news was received with excitement as the couple’s fans congratulated them.

Fellow celebrities also congratulated the couple as sampled in the comments below.

millychebby Congratulations Mama boys 🎊💐🥰

djkrowbar Amennnnnnnnn.... I love that name.... Our first born daughter is named Toria too.... Powerful name. I speak great heath over the mother and child in Jesus name.

jahmbykoikai Congratulations Cele much love and God's blessings always ❤️

millywajesus Wow congratulations 😍😍

its.hon.kelvindaniel Wow 🤩 congratulations ngongos 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥

kalekyemumo Awwww congratulations iynaa tuvisi 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

amina_mude Congratulations babygirl. More blessings

bettymuteikyallo Congratulations Ndinda 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 May your family be blessed. I bet Tugi is excited! Be well❤️

nycewanjeri Congratulations to you mami 😍. May they get favour from God and people 🙏.

Njugush and Wakavinye first shared news of their pregnancy in April 2022 when the couple hosted Through Thick and Thin 3 show held at the Nairobi Cinema.

In August, the couple held a lavish baby shower ahead of her delivery date.

The lavish baby shower was graced by their close friends and family among them celebrities in the film and music industry.