How Anerlisa Muigai’s expensive birthday party went down [Photos]

Exquisite photos from Anerlisa's birthday party as she turns 34

Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai threw a lavish Birthday Party to celebrate life upon turning 34 years-old.

The Nero CEO took to social media to share moments captured from the exquisite party that had been graced by her close friends.

“Happy Birthday 🎂 To Me...For my birthday I chose the designer Fendi aesthetic and I just knew that LCG could pull it off with their attention to detail and great tasting desserts…,”

“Happy Birthday To Everyone Who Shares The Same Birthday As I,” shared Anerlisa Muigai.

Also Read: Ben Pol finally confirms filing for Divorce from Anerlisa Muigai as he requests for Privacy

Ms Muigai used the moment to send out her gratitude to those who showed up for the celebrations.

A section of her 997K followers took to the comment section of the photos she had uploaded to Instagram to sent in their birthday wishes.

Birthdays wishes

jeffkuria1Happy Birthday Anerlisa”

kate_actress “Happy birthday doll”

marie.akangaHappy birthday beautiful ❤️”

rozah_wanjikuHappy happy birthday ❤️”

hassansarah “Happy birthday hun🎉🥳✨🤗”.

aggie_the_dance_queen “Happy birthday mamaa.looking gorge”

luciamusau “Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍🔥🔥”

revlucynatashaHappy Birthday & God's Continued Favor @anerlisa Sparkle & Shine Brighter”

yvonnedarcqHappiest birthday darling #queen 😍👑🥂🍾🎉🎊 ♑”

sheilamwanyigha “Belated birthday wishes to you lovely lady! 🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️”

directorjoan “Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍”

i.am._wambui “Happy birthday shiru😍”

maureenhouskins “Happy birthday beautiful soul💙💙💙💙💙”

coco_queen_santa “age like fine wine babygirl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

kat_moledinah “Happy birthday day to you🥳🥳🥳”

mrfavouredd “Happy Birthday beautiful one😍😍😍”

caroline.mutokoHappy Happy Birthday my dear. Have a blessed and wonderful year ahead”

muriithi44#Capricorn Season... happy birthday 😍”

mamu4997 “Happy birthday queen🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂live long my dear love u❤️❤️❤️❤️”

felix.murunga “Happy! Happy! Happy belated birthday 🎂🎉🎂🎉🎈 and many more returns”

missiness1989Happiest birthday beautiful ! Keep shinning mama 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍”

sheri_jonnes “You just had to be a Capricorn! We rule! Happiest birthday 🎉”

