Ezekiel Mutua carries on war against dirty content despite Ouster as KFCB Boss

In a Morning tweet, Mutua said that the future depends on the moral foundation the society will build today.

“The campaign against dirty content is not a job or a personal matter. It's not us vs them. It's a collective effort to shape societal norms and values through art and entertainment. Our future depends on the moral foundation we build today through our conversations and stories” reads Ezekiel Mutua’s tweet.

In March 2021, Mutua again made it clear that KFCB had nothing against artistes and young people, but dirty content.

He said that he was out protect children against exposure to adult content, by promoting clean content.

"The war is not against artistes or the youth. It's against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!" said Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

Mutua's Statement after Ouster

On August 8th, 2021 Mutua issued a statement after being replaced at the helm of KFCB by Christopher Wambua.

Taking to Twitter, the Moral Cop thanked all those who supported him in the two terms he served KFCB.

"Dear friends and family, thank you for your prayers and the words of encouragement. I can't pick all the calls or respond to all the messages, but I deeply appreciate your prayers and goodwill. Mungu mbele,"

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, And Wisdom to know the difference!” he said in a short post.

Mutua's Replacement

ICT CS Joe Mucheru replaced him (Mutua) with Communications Authority of Kenya's (CAK) Director of Communications and External Affairs Christopher Wambua.

“I have not yet released any statement as the appointment was between the employee and the employer. I wonder why people rush to make statements on social media. If they want to politicise the appointment then I am happy to give them the freedom to do so," Mucheru told a local news website on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Wambua is an accomplished communication expert with masters in international studies and a postgraduate diploma in mass communication from UoN.

He started his career at Jomo Kenyatta University as a Public Relations Officer in 1997 where he worked for two years.

Wambua moved to the Tea Board of Kenya in 2000 where he worked in the same position for 6 months.