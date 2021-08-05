Ezekiel Mutua removed as KFCB CEO – Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr claims

In a tweet, Mutula Jnr said the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru had kicked out Mutua unlawfully despite being appointed by the Board.

“Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board. Laws are mere suggestions for this administration,” reads a tweet from Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

However, the tweet has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter with a section welcoming the news in jubilation, while others are still in disbelief if Mutula’s statement is factual and anything to go by.

This comes at a time a section of celebrities led by Comedian Eric Omondi have been pushing for the removal of Mutua from the helm of KFCB.

Ezekiel Mutua is yet to address the dilemma surrounding his status at KFCB.

