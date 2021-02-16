Kenya Film Classification (KFCB) Boss Ezekiel Mutua has spoken, explaining why Comedian Mulamwah was not picked as the “Clean Content Ambassador” despite being promised the role.

In a tweet, Mutua pointed out that the Comedian did not fit the "Clean Content Ambassadors" bill, and that’s why he was dropped. He added that they don’t support filth and bad manners.

The KFCB CEO, went on to apologize for giving the funnyman, false sense of entitlement, stating that his support for to be personal and not from the government.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

Mutua's Response

“Bro, my little token of support was personal, not Govt. Sorry if it gave you a false sense of entitlement. We did a background check on you and U didn't fit the "Clean Content Ambassadors" bill. We do not support filth & bad manners. Content does not hve to be dirty to sell!” said Ezekiel Mutua tweet to Mulamwah.

On Tuesday, Mulamwah resurfaced Mutua’s tweet, promising to mentor and make him the clean content ambassador, a promise he says is yet to be fulfilled.

“Hellow sir, @EzekielMutua, it’s almost a year since your promise, did you mean it or you were just tweeting for the moment, or am I “inaccessible”?. If the GVT cannot help us as youth, then please don’t instill false hope in us ,it’s better you leave us to suffer in peace,” tweeted Mulamwah.

Also Read: Comedian Mulamwah calls out KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua over unfulfilled Promises

Mulamwah

In April last year (2020), Mutua had promised to help Mulamwah get back to his groove after announcing that he was quitting comedy over cyber bullying, and losing his unborn child.

“I hear that twitterates are driving @mulamwah out of comedy & into depression. Bro pick yourself up and give me a call. I will buy you a new shirt, mentor you and make you an ambassador of clean content. The best way of dealing with cyber bullies is to refuse to give up!” said the KFCB CEO.