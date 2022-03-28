Ezekiel Mutua's 1st statement after being appointed new MCSK CEO

In a statement shared via his official Twitter handle, Mutua said that he is happy to be back in the creative industry as a promoter and defender of musicians rights.

“I have received with profound gratitude my appointment to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Happy to rejoin the creative industry, this time not as a regulator, but as a promoter and defender of the rights of musicians,” reads Mutua’s statement.

He added; “ I look forward to working with the Board and relevant industry stakeholders to reinvigorate the music industry and make Kenyan music profitable through effective and efficient collection and distribution of royalties, by fighting piracy and promoting the rights of musicians

"The industry has great potential to create jobs and wealth for our artistes. I pledge to work with all musicians in the country to raise the quality and profitability of our music,”.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, the MCSK Board of Directors announced the appointment ofEzekiel Mutua as its new CEO, effective Friday 25th March 2022.

The appointment follows rigorous competitive interviews in which he emerged top among the candidates who were interviewed for the position.

MCSK chair Lazurus Muli said Mutua brings to MCSK a great wealth of experience in leadership, media and communications, having served in various top leadership positions, both in the public and private sectors.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We, as Members of the MCSK Board, warmly welcomes Dr Mutua at the helm of our Society's leadership, congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well as he begins his tour of duty with us.

“We have the faith that his passion for excellence, as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level.

“We appeal to all our local and international stakeholders to accord Dr. Mutua the necessary support and goodwill in the execution of his duties,” Muli said in a statement.

Dr. Mutua is a consummate media professional with an immense passion for leadership, communication and opinion driving, in both private and public sectors. In the course of his career, he has risen through the ranks from trainee reporter (1994) to Sub - Editor (1998) at the Nation Media Group,

He also served as the Secretary General of Kenya Union of Journalists ( 2001-2007 ), Director of Information & Public Communications (2007-2011), Information Secretary (2011-2015) and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (2015-2021).