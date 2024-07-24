The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachael Otuoma: My husband's kids are not my business

Lynet Okumu

Rachael Otuoma has discussed the situation involving her husband's baby mama, who is allegedly demanding support for her children even though ex-footballer Ezekiel is currently battling motor neurone disease.

Rachael Otuoma & her husband Ezekiel Otuoma ( Instagram )
  • Rachael Otuoma discussed the situation with her husband's baby mama on TikTok.
  • The baby mama is allegedly demanding financial support for her children despite Ezekiel's battle with motor neurone disease.
  • Rachael expressed frustration and confusion over the sudden demand for support.

Rachael Otuoma, wife of renowned ex-footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, recently took to TikTok to clear the air after videos of her went viral.

Rachael discussed the situation involving her husband's baby mama, who is allegedly demanding financial support for her children even though Ezekiel is currently battling motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a live session with Big Daddy, Rachael revealed that Ezekiel had children with another woman before they met.

Rachael Otuoma & her husband Ezekiel Otuoma ( Instagram )

READ: Ezekiel Otuoma's wife considers leaving the ex-footballer over in-laws' threats

She expressed her confusion and frustration over the baby mama’s sudden demand for financial help from her and her ailing husband.

Rachael emphasised her primary focus on taking care of Ezekiel and asserted that she had never extended any support to his children from a previous relationship.

“Otuoma ndio alizaa na yeye, not me,” she said.

“Even if all of Otuoma's kids were here, I have no business with them because... I don’t even want to explain myself. They said they are going to the family, so let them. Their story is none of my business. What I know is I have my husband, and I am taking care of him. That’s my deal. Why am I being dragged there? Why blackmail? I met him when he was single and without children,” she added.

Rachael Otuoma & her husband Ezekiel Otuoma ( Instagram )

In April this year, Rachael expressed her frustration and disappointment with Ezekiel's family.

She accused them of neglect and mistreatment, alleging that they have failed to visit or support Ezekiel since his diagnosis.

This neglect, according to Rachael, has added to the challenges she faces while caring for her husband.

"Otuoma's mum has never visited this house for four good years. He has never seen her son. But when I speak, I am the bad one. I have covered so many things because of Otuoma. Even Otuoma is tired," she said.

Rachael Otuoma & her husband Ezekiel Otuoma ( Instagram )

Rachael vehemently denied allegations from Ezekiel’s family that she married him for his wealth.

"I have never been counseled, and then there is no thank you. It is disrespect after disrespect. They should leave me alone, I am tired. These people can kill you while you are still alive," she added.

She expressed her disappointment and hurt over being unfairly scapegoated. Rachael emphasized that her dedication to Ezekiel transcends material possessions and is rooted in love and devotion.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
