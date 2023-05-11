The sports category has moved to a new website.


Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Babatunde Lawal

The comment section has been buzzing with prayers and well wishes.

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falz Falana [Instagram/FalZTheBahGuy]

Falz shared a video narrating that he sustained a knee injury while playing football in November 2022 and was advised to undergo surgery to fix the complete tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

He added that the surgery was conducted on May 2, 2023, in London. "Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me," he wrote in the caption.

He added, "Today is the 26th of November 2022. I am walking with a little bit of a limb. Few days ago, on the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury. This is November 30, 2022. About a week since I tore my ACL. To be honest I didn’t know what the hell happened on the day. I just knew it felt really painful. MRI (magnetic resonance imagine) result came back and it showed that it is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it. About 1.5 hrs later. ACL reconstruction done under local + general aesthetic."

In response to his post, a lot of his fans and followers have wished him well and a quick recovery.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
