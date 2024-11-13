The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stephanie Kiuna at 29: Remarkable traits that make Bishop's daughter truly special

Lynet Okumu

Why Stephanie Kiuna holds a special place in her loved ones’ heart.

  • Stephanie Kiuna recently celebrated her 29th birthday.
  • Her mother, Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna, expressed deep love and appreciation for her.
  • Stephanie herself reflected on the lessons, challenges, and wins that have shaped her life.

Stephanie Kiuna recently turned 29, and her special day was filled with heartfelt wishes from her family, who couldn’t hold back their affection.

From her siblings to her parents, each family member shared sweet words, celebrating the positive impact she’s had on their lives.

Her sister, Vanessa, and brother each took to social media, posting photos and heartfelt messages to honour her birthday.

Their words highlighted the close bond they share, expressing their hopes for her to have a beautiful year ahead.

READ: Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Stephanie’s mother, Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna, shared an emotional post celebrating her daughter’s 29th birthday.

Posting a beautiful photo of Stephanie, Kathy showered her daughter with love and appreciation, listing the qualities that make Stephanie so special to her family and friends. Kathy’s message described her as her little girl and queen, expressing amazement at how fast time has passed.

Her post showed the pride she feels for Stephanie’s loving, giving nature and her role as a supportive daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend.

"Happy birthday sweetheart. It’s just hard to believe how time flies. You have a big heart that accommodates completely and entirely. You love with everything. A great daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend that’s always there. You are special and mean the entire world to me. I love you deeply. May you live to fulfill every purpose God has for you. Health, wealth, grace, and mercy are your portion.”

READ: Kathy Kiuna reveals reason daughter Stephanie did not attend Bishop's burial

Stephanie also took to social media to celebrate her 29th birthday. In a message filled with gratitude, she reflected on the lessons she’s learned, the challenges she’s overcome, and the wins that have shaped her.

Her post shared a sense of excitement and optimism for the future, with Stephanie expressing appreciation for both the highs and lows that have made her who she is today.

"29 years and counting! I’m so thankful for every lesson, every win, and every challenge that’s made me who I am today," she wrote. "Here’s to embracing the new year with gratitude, love, and excitement for what’s to come!”

READ: Secret to Stephanie Kiuna’s tight-knit family life, far from immediate relatives

The Kiuna family is known for their strong bonds and support for one another. Kathy and her late husband have long been admired by their followers, not only for their religious leadership but also for the love and unity they modeled as a family.

This public show of affection for Stephanie is just one example of how the Kiunas, support and celebrate each other, cherishing life’s milestones as a family.

