Fans poke holes into Willy Paul's new Mercedes Benz [Video]

The ‘Toto’ hitmaker announced purchasing a Mercedes Benz, the singer took to his social media platforms, to share the new development.

He said the new acquisition was a reward for the work he has put into his music. Pozee went on to appreciate his fans who he said were behind his success in the music industry adding that he was not about to back down.

“God did it again!!! Glory be to the most high God. thank you my father for yet another beautiful gift...Decided to gift myself for the good job I've been doing.. for the CLEAN CONTENT I've been releasing.

“I intend to keep it that way... and to you my fans that gave me a second chance. Asanteni. It is because of your generosity that I am where I am today.Another Mercedes Benz double sunroof hehe,” Willy Paul wrote.

Hawk-eyed netizens however poked holes into the new acquisition by Pozze saying it was his first car that had just undergone adjustments.

“You have only changed the colour...is like this is the same car you been having broh,” one fan said.

Another fan was keen on the unique registration plates of the car which had the number ‘666’ which has been controversial for a long time.

Willy Paul's new car's plates Pulse Live Kenya

“That 666 Wacha tuseme we have not seen anything,” another fan noted.

Others however congratulated the singer’s new move saying he deserved the new ride, especially after the backlash he faced after he announced acquiring his matatu.”

“Those who criticized his matatu watajificha wapi aki 😂😂 congratulations pozee,” a fan remarked.