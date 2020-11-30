Diana Marua, wife to singer Kevin Bahati on Sunday evening took the internet by storm, after she shared a Black Rose, which is generally related to break ups.

In the black rose post, the mother of two went on to state that sometimes, it is good to unfollow people in real life, as she asked God to bless her next chapter.

“SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO UNFOLLOW PEOPLE IN REAL LIFE. GOD BLESS MY NEXT CHAPTER 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote Ms. Marua.

Fans react after Diana Marua shared a black rose, amid breakup reports with hubby Bahati

Her post came a few days after there were speculations that the two love birds had parted ways, barely a month after they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Fans became suspicious of what was going on after Diana Marua deleted all pictures of her husband on Instagram, including those they had taken together with their children (family photos). It later emerged that she had unfollowed Bahati on Instagram, though he still follows her.

Bahati’s manager and friend Weezdom in a post before Diana’s black rose had shared a picture of Diana and Bahati together, insinuating that there was trouble between the two, and all shall be well.

“What God Has Put Together Let No One Put Asunder. It Shall Be Well🙏” wrote Weezdom.

Upon seeing Diana Marua’s Black Rose post, here’s how fans reacted;

carrymastory Hamuwezi kuwa serious hata miezi mitatu ya kamati ya roho mbaya haijatimia

pammy_mumbi I swear kama ni Kiki I will unfollow n unsubscribe and hack your accounts 😢

kwiclo_designs Afadhali wewe unalilia kwa Merc

merlynissah Sad you can't wish mweni happy birthday yet you always say how much you love her

vee_gallagher Ulikuwa unangoja Mercedes 🤣🤣🤣

awadh3351 Mwapenda Kiki kweli wewe na mumeo... We know mutanataka itrend kama ya dj MO na size 8...🙄🙄🙄

abidohdaisy Twende YouTube saa ngapi??

lexie.entertainment Uliamua bahati arudie maisha ya kunyonga akililianga mamake😹😹😹😹

_iamrysper_bryans 😩😩😩😩yall shes hurting💀

gift_dos_santos Nilijua mtaachana tu mana sio kwa sherehe ile mliowatesa nayo wananch🤣🤣

bethuel.e 😂😂😂😂mrudishie ile gari alikubuyia pia😂😂

brown_tsuma It shall be well just be strong and forcused. You are a strong lady don't open any door for negativity 💯💯🙏🙏