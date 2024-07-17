Thank you Kathy for allowing us to share your husband - Bishop Allan Kiuna's aunt

Jubilee Christian Church Bishop Allan Kiuna was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018/2019.
Welcome to this live blog of JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna's funeral. We'll give you live updates on the progress.
Recommended articles
In 2019, Kiuna shared his cancer battle with the public, expressing gratitude to God for seeing him through the challenging ordeal.
Kiuna underwent treatment in the United States for a year, which cost an estimated $3 million (approximately Sh460 million).
In early 2023, Kiuna returned home cancer-free, celebrating his 57th birthday and the couple's 29th anniversary.
However, in February 2024, he became ill again and passed away on July 9, 2024.