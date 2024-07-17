The sports category has moved to a new website.

Thank you Kathy for allowing us to share your husband - Bishop Allan Kiuna's aunt

Lynet Okumu

Welcome to this live blog of JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna's funeral. We'll give you live updates on the progress.

Allan Kiuna's aunt (Joyce Kanja Magua) giver her tribute:
Allan Kiuna's aunt (Joyce Kanja Magua) giver her tribute:

Jubilee Christian Church Bishop Allan Kiuna was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018/2019.

In 2019, Kiuna shared his cancer battle with the public, expressing gratitude to God for seeing him through the challenging ordeal.

Kiuna underwent treatment in the United States for a year, which cost an estimated $3 million (approximately Sh460 million).

In early 2023, Kiuna returned home cancer-free, celebrating his 57th birthday and the couple's 29th anniversary.

However, in February 2024, he became ill again and passed away on July 9, 2024.

13:51

Allan Kiuna's aunt (Joyce Kanja Magua) gives her tribute:  Allan chose to write his own story. He was not selfish so he helped to write others' stories as well. He touched paths with a past not so good but he ate with kings. He strived to uplift other's living standards. In the Magua family, where his mother came from, he paid school fees and medical bills for those who he had never met. Sometimes we struggled to raise the required amounts but as soon as he got the information he came in and our target was achieved. And I get a message from Kathy saying My husband and I have sent out contributions. Thank you Kathy for allowing us to share your husband.... When we went to meet Kathy's family for the first time, we thought he had lost his way. But that was an indication that he was ready to dine with kings. Our dear Allan, fare thee well.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
11:35

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife the 2nd Lady Dorcas Gachagua attend the funeral service of Bishop Allan Kiuna at JCC Paradise in Thindigua, Kiambu County.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:44

Bishop Allan Kiuna's body arrives at JCC Paradise Kiambu
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
10:23

Guests including Rev Teresa Wairimu arrive at JCC Paradise Kiambu for the burial ceremony of Bishop Allan Kiuna
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
09:50

Bishop Allan Kiuna's body leave Lee Funeral Home for JCC Paradise in Kiambu
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
09:31

Family and Friends gather at Lee Funeral Home to view Bishop Allan Kiuna's body.
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
