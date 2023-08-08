The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fashion inspiration from Zari: 10 maxi dresses for effortlessly chic party look

Lynet Okumu

Zari's fashion choices are a celebration of elegance & allure, and the recurring presence of maxi dresses with thigh-slits perfectly embodies her confidence!

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

In the dazzling world of high fashion and glitz, long stylish dresses have earned their place as the ultimate choice for many women, particularly celebrities, when stepping onto the glamorous stage of red carpet events and lavish parties.

Exuding an air of sophistication and commanding attention effortlessly, these elegant ensembles have become synonymous with grace and glamour.

Among the celebrities who have shown extraordinary style when it comes to long dresses for parties is the renowned Ugandan businesswoman and socialite, Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

Born Zarinah Hassan, Zari is a fashion enthusiast renowned for her refined and boisterous style.

As an avid admirer of Zari's fashion sense, one cannot overlook the recurring grace and allure of maxi dresses, frequently graced with the elegant detail of a thigh-slit.

Zari's fashion choices often gravitate towards these timeless patterns, and she undoubtedly does justice to them, offering up elegant styles with dreamy tones, striking a delicate balance between ultra-feminine and bold.

For Zari Hassan, each dress seems to resonate with her distinct style, allowing her to embrace the essence of each pattern and create captivating looks.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan to host her All White party in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Some of them exude a casual allure, while others carry a more formal aura. Zari masterfully navigates these subtleties, constructing her overall look based on the mood and personality of each print she adorns.

Zari Hassan's sartorial choices are a celebration of femininity and grace. Her long stylish dresses often feature flowing silhouettes that gracefully drape around her figure, accentuating her elegance and poise.

The dreamy tones of her ensembles further add to the ethereal charm, making her a vision to behold on the red carpet and at exclusive parties.

From soft pastels to bold and vibrant hues, Zari effortlessly blends her glamorous persona with her penchant for timeless elegance.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan If you ever read anything or hear a rumour about me, believe it – Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Whether it's a figure-hugging gown or a flowy A-line dress, Zari's distinctive style shines through, captivating the onlookers and cementing her status as a fashion icon.

A valuable lesson we can learn from Zari Hassan's impeccable style is the art of understanding the mood of each print she adorns.

The intricate details of these prints hold unique stories, and Zari skillfully embraces these narratives to curate her looks.

Here are 10 maxi dresses that Zari

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
