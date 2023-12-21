The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The suit claims that the actor groped her breasts and kissed her chest, despite her pleas to stop.

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant [Universal Pictures]
'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant [Universal Pictures]

Recommended articles

Filed today, December 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, the suit claims that the incident took place in a St. Regis hotel suite in 2010 when the assistant was working for the Fast and Furious star during the filming of Fast Five.

The plaintiff, Asta Jonasson said in the suit that she had been contracted by Diesel’s company, One Race, to work for the actor on location in Atlanta. The suit added that Jonasson was a recent Los Angeles film school program graduate who assisted the actor in organising parties, accompanying him to parties, and being in close physical proximity to the actor in public.

According to Vanity Fair, “The suit alleges that late one night in September 2010, Jonasson was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis hotel while he entertained hostesses he had brought back from a club. Once the other women were gone, the lawsuit claims, Diesel ‘grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.’ She asked him to stop, escaped his grasp, and waited by the front door of the suite for him to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the plaintiff, it didn't end there. The suit claims that the actor again approached Jonasson and began to grope her breasts and kiss her chest, despite her pleas to stop. “Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the suit continues. “But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

Vanity Fair adds that, “Diesel moved to pull down her underwear, Jonasson screamed and ran down the hallway toward the bathroom, where Diesel pinned her to the wall, placing her hand on his erect pennis, even as she verbally refused. He masturbated, the suit alleges, while ‘terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.’"

The suit further alleges that Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and the president of One Race fired Jonasson after less than two weeks on the job.

The suit also accused the actor of “discrimination on the basis of sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.” It accuses Diesel and One Race of “an attempted cover-up” adding that Jonasson “has suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish.”

The suit said that Jonasson had signed a nondisclosure agreement before taking the job at One Race and could not speak publicly about the incident. However, the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in instances of sexual assault and harassment in the US, and California’s AB2777, which temporarily waives statutes of limitations for sexual abuse allegations occurring in 2009 or later, now allows her to come forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diesel has not yet responded to the suit publicly.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

We won't! Kate Actress answers the question of ever getting back with baby daddy

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Lupita Nyong'o's reading list: 10 books to help you heal from heartbreak

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Crazy Kennar's girlfriend speaks for the first time after losing their son

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Winnie Odinga speaks out post-surgery, explains reason for keeping a low profile

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Murugi Munyi finally discloses exact spots of her 16 piercings and 5 tattoos

Murugi Munyi finally discloses exact spots of her 16 piercings and 5 tattoos

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian Nasra Yusuff

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family