Fast-rising star Olakira lands new multi-million deal with Maserati

But as they say, God works in mysterious ways and when your stars align nobody can deny you what’s rightful yours.

The fast-rising star released the trendy hit on June 26, 2020 and so far it has accumulated over 41 million views on YouTube. As if that is not enough, singer Davido linked up with Olakira for - Maserati (Remix) on September 20, 2020 and the song has garnered over 46 million views.

Olakira Pulse Live Kenya

Fast forward to 2022, Olakira has kicked off the year with some good news after bagging a massive global endorsement deal with the vehicle manufacturer.

The news of the endorsement was shared on Maserati's social media platform in recognition of his smash hit.

The song became an instant hit in East Africa and globally, has garnered over 100million views on streaming platforms worldwide.

“During lock down I made a beat and I started vibing... hop in my Maserati, so that's how it started,” he revealed.

In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer could barely hide his shock at the amazing deal which he received as a surprise during a recent foreign trip.

“We have a surprise for you. We love the song and we love you and it’s an official collaboration,” a representative from Maserati told Olakira while handing him a new car.

Upon receiving the new car, a happy Olakira said: “You guys surprised me, I was not expecting something like this. I love the brand and I'm so happy right now.

"I just do my thing. I love good music. I just like to create something people want to dance to and vibe. Though I didn’t expect what happened but I’m really happy I am really privileged,” the artiste stated.

As part of the deal, the superstar will have access to Maserati luxury cars in any country he visits. The 'hop in my Maserati...' line has leapt out of the lyrics and hit the road!

This is the first time the Maserati brand is going into collaboration with an African artist, after settling on Olakira as their brand ambassador.