Fast-rising star Ayra Starr unleashes New single “Bloody Samaritan”

The blazing rhythmic dance track – underpinned by percussive drums and a hypnotic horn section, is the first taste of her forthcoming debut album '19 and Dangerous', which will be released on August 6, 2021 via Mavin Records.

Co-written by Ayra Starr and produced by London, this searing summer anthem bristles with self-confidence as the Gen Z rising star banishes negative energy.

She boasts, “I see you watching my stories, I see you gauging my lifestyle, I see you watching my movement, this bad bitch bad every day.”

Fast-rising star Ayra Starr Pulse Live Kenya

In a social media age where public scrutiny is amplified, "Bloody Samaritan" is a life-affirming reminder to protect our peace and to always big up ourselves.

Ayra Starr said: “I love this track because I was unapologetic and assertive on it – something people my age often struggle to be, and I want my fans to feel that way when they listen to it, liberated of societal standards and expectations.”

Hailed by NME as “the teen leading her generation’s sonic revolution”, and tipped by The Face and CLASH as one to watch – Ayra Starr has earned critical praise for her soulful vocals and raw lyrics that reflect the strength and growing pains of her generation.

2021 is already shaping up to be a massive year for the 19-year old Beninese-Nigerian singer-songwriter.