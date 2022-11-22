RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Numero uno: Femi One wins big at Afrimma Awards 2022

Masia Wambua

Femi One is signed under Kaka Empire.

Femi One
Femi One

Wanjiku Kimani better known by her stage name Femi One has been crowned the Best female rapper of the year 2022 in an event that went down in Texas Dallas.

The event for the awards went down on November 19 where three other East African artistes also walked away with awards.

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss, Diamond Platnumz was also crowned Best Live Act in Africa.

Other artistes who won an award from the East African region are Wasafi signee Zuchu who won the award for the best female artiste in East Africa and Next Level Music president Rayvanny who in early November 2022 was feted at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA) took home the award for the best male artiste in East Africa.

Femi One
Femi One Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rayvanny floors Diamond to win coveted international award, dedicates it to Samia

The former WCB signee, Vanny Boy who was in Dallas to receive the award dedicated the award to fellow East African musicians.

"I want to thank god, and my fans across the world, it was like a dream come through for me. I have so many awards but I was looking for this and finally, I got it.

“Finally I get this, thanks to AFRIMMA and the whole team. I just wanna dedicate this award to my East African fellow musicians. This is for us, we are one, and thanks AFRIMMA for the Award. I love you all,” said the Next Level Music boss.

On her part, Zuchu who had her show in the United States almost failed due to poor attendance had this to say as she received her award.

Rapper Femi One
Rapper Femi One Rapper Femi One Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Biography: Femi One

“I’m actually very emotional right now because I spent the whole night crying yesterday because my show in Houston did not go as planned but God told me, we can always take failure as a lesson, as an upcoming artiste I’m just telling you guys this is not the end but actually the beginning of my journey," she said.

Femo One was not the only Kenyan nominated for the awards, others in the nomination list were Khaligraph Jones- Best Male East Africa, Otile Brown- Best Male East Africa, Jovial- Best Female East Africa, Ssaru- Best Newcomer, Sauti Sol- Best Live Act, Fena Gitu- Best Female Rap Act, Marioo X Jovial- Mi Amor- Best Collaboration, Enos Olik- Best Video Director, DJ Shinski- Best African DJ USA, DJ Poison Ivy- Best African DJ USA, and Jamal Ghadafi – Radio/TV Personnel of the Year.

The awards seek to celebrate African music and African musicians who have been the fuel behind AFRIMMA Awards, and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since its inception.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
