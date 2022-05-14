Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day;

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Pulse Live Kenya

Ferdinand Omanyala has distanced himself from socialite Huddah Monroe’s purported racing heart for him.

uddah had reached out to a digital publication asking them to hook her up with the sprinter.

“Omanyala is not so bad looking, hapa Kenya ni kama sitoki... hiyo date?” she asked.

Huddah's admiration for the Olympic medalist was, however, met with an outright rebuff from Omanyala.

In a phone interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Omanyala laughed off the proposition, refusing to meet with Huddah while insisting he is a loyal family man.

“Shetani ashindwe! Huyo hata akituma nini bana hawezi nipata. Kitu anaweza pata maybe ni jina. Simtaki, nishafunga hiyo safari.

"(She can never get me, not by any means! The only thing she can get out of this is fame. I don’t want her, I’m already taken, that part of my life journey is covered),” Omanyala stated.

Ankali, the Milele Fm presenter prodded asking him if he would consider the socialite for a second wife.

Omanyala answered: “Haiwezi, and unajua bibi yangu anamshinda kwa urembo sasa ninamchukulia nini?

“That is not possible, my wife is prettier than she is, so why would I take her as a second wife?” he posed.

The sprinter is married to Laventa Omanyala with whom they share a son. He hails the wife and as he revealed in a past interview, she had been the financial shoulder to lean on when he was broke.

On the option of just being friends with Huddah, Omanyala stated: "That will just land me in problems because that is how it starts, and then it grows into something else. At the level I’m at, there are things you need to avoid.”

The Olympic medalist took the opportunity to reveal how he has been receiving propositions from his female fans and has been focused on avoiding the trap falls they are setting for him.

"It is not only Huddah I will run away from! If I see any woman coming at me with those similar intentions, I take off. I take off fast like Kipchoge, very fast,” he added.

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

Kenyan Youtuber turned rapper Diana Marua stage name Diana B penned down a congratulatory message to her husband Kevin Bahati after he was handed the Jubilee Party ticket to vie for the Mathare parliamentary seat.

Diana Marua’s reaction after Bahati was handed Mathare MP ticket by jubilee Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Marua described the act of Jubilee handing the nomination certificate to Bahati as a win to the youth of Kenya and Mathare constituency.

“The devil might delay the process but he cannot deny what has been written and stamped in heaven 💃💃💃💃💃Victory belongs to Jesus, he has never failed us!

“This is a big win for the youth of Kenya and Mathare constituency!!!. Thank you Mr. President and the 5th hon. Raila Amollo Odinga for giving #mtotowamathare a chance to represent the youth on the ballot come august 2022 🙏 let the journey begin 💪. Mathare, you have won already 😇 congratulations @bahatikenya 🎉🎉🎉#bahatiformatharemp,” Diana Marua wrote.

In a separate post, a thankful Bahati expressed his gratitude towards the Jubilee Party and its party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta for picking him as the Jubilee flagbearer in Mathare.

“Baada ya machozi.... ni bahati tena!!! the Jubilee/azimio certificate is back and Mathare constituency can now have their favourite candidate on the ballot ✅

“It's official Kevin Bahati Kioko will be running as member of parliament Mathare constituency with the jubilee/azimio ticket ✅ God has never let his people down... god has done it again,” Bahati said.

Comedian Kartelo celebrates daughter as she turns 2

Kenyan comedian Nick Chege aka Kartelo is out here celebrating his daughter who just turned 2-years-old.

Comedian Kartelo celebrates daughter as she turns 2 [photos] Pulse Live Kenya

In a post on his official Instagram handle, Kartelo confessed that the past two years have been the most meaningful part of his life.

“In two years with you has been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy 2nd Intal ❤️,” Reads Kartelo’s message to his daughter.

On the other hand, Kartelo’s baby mama Fahima Nassir also jot down a beautiful message to their daughter – gushing over her with lovely words.

“Having you into my life. Has been one of my greatest joy. At first was in fear ;Of how I could raise you yet I know nothing about motherhood I was very Young. See you now😍

“Dear baby. You came as a precious gift. A gift I could never imagine loosing you have added all the happiness and joy to our life. I was happy for being a mom. You have been the best daughter. Anyone could hope for. You are no doubt the best thing. That has happened to me I will be here for anything and everything that you need,” says her post in part.

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Kenyans singer and songwriter Jovial has broken her silence after netizens castigated her following the virality of her dance video with Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla on his 40th birthday party.

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

In a statement, Jovial sought to clarify that she was just doing her job but netizens opted to blow everything out of proportion with their own assumptions.

She added that a lot of women were just projecting their insecurities on her for no good reason.

“The insults on the trending video of me at work ...ok I’m just seeing women projecting their insecurities on an innocent act.

“Mumepata kisababu cha kufungua roho. You can tell they are dealing with a lot in their homes. The ‘couple are my bosses those who know the series know better,” Jovial said in part.

The singer further stated that she is an entertainer who had been contracted to do what she doesn’t best and was paid good money.

"Fix your homes and stop using me as an excuse. I’m an entertainer and I was doing my job. By the way I was paid very good money. Cheers to more,” she added.

Jovial’s statement come days after her video performing and dancing with Rashid Abdalla at his 40th birthday party went viral.

In the video, the singer is seen dancing suggestively with Abdalla, before Lulu Hassan intervenes and takes away her man.

We are buying a private jet this year - Diamond Platnumz

WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz has disclosed that plans are underway to acquire his own private jet.

We are buying a private jet this year – Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Platnumz made the revelation at a time he was wishing his manager Sallam SK a happy birthday for turning a year older.

The Jeje hit-maker went down the memory lane to the day he a bought his dream car - a brand new 2021 2021 Rolls Royce Black Bedge, stating that this year he must own a private jet.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Bedge Zero killometre last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!!! ✈ ... that’s the definition of having the best management!...Fu*k! it's my Manager @sallam_sk 's Birthday and we party hard at UPEPO GARDEN tonight!! 🌍#StanLee 👨🏻 #MendezBirthday #FOA,” Diamond shared.

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala has finally reacted to constant calls by her ex-boyfriend Harmonize to rekindle their lost love.

Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of posts, Kajala indirectly talked about how people who exited your life will always try to comeback to test you or even try to mess up your life more.

Kajala's sentiments were quickly interpreted as a direct jibe at Harmonize who have been begging the actress to take him back.

“Don’t be someone’s sometimes.

“First, know your worth, second control your emotions. Third Never settle.

“Don’t get attached remember what happened last time…You can’t change everyone. just move on… Don’t let nobody play with you, even if you love them.

“It’s very easy to find A new one. But it’s hard to find A True one,” reads a series of posts from Kajala.

Recently, Konde Boy has been making headlines with his extravagant ways of trying to lure Kajala back to him

He started by putting up a huge billboard with their picture, believing Kajala will take him back. He spent at least Sh500k on the billboard but the actress totally ignored his advances.

He went on to jot down a lengthy public apology to Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala but still he was given silent treatment.

The Never give up hit-maker later opted to buy Kajala two Range Rovers fully customized with her name but all was still in vain.

Terence Creative opens up on losing a baby with his wife Milly Chebby

Kenyan comedian and Online content creator Terence Macharia popularly known as Terence Creative has opened up on losing a baby with his wife Milly Chebby before they got their daughter Milla Netai.

Terence Creative and His Wife Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

In an interactive session with his fans on Instagram, Terence mentioned that the loss was one of the most stressful moments in his life.

The funnyman made the revelation at a time he was encouraging a fan who also opened up to him about losing their child.

“Pole sana and take hurt @Millychebby and I lost our baby Milla, it was very stressful but what kept us going is prayers and immediately we started to look for another pregnancy and it shall be well,” Terence creative disclosed.

In 2019, Milly Chebby also opened up on a miscarriage that saw her lose her baby at week 13 of pregnancy in 2017.

Milly and Terence revealed that after five years of dating they had decided to have a baby, but unfortunately the pregnancy did not make it to the last stage (delivery).

Former TV47 boss Eugene Anangwe lands top job in Rwanda

Former TV47 and Look Up Chief Executive Officer Eugene Anangwe has landed a new role at news outlet CNBC Africa as the media house’s country manager (Rwanda).

Eugene Anangwe at Look Up TV Pulse Live Kenya

Announcing the news through his Instagram page, the former Look up TV boss said he was looking to amplify the voices that speak opportunities for African youth as well as simplifying business and financial reporting.

“I'm here to support in the strengthening of a platform where the untold stories of young entrepreneurs, innovators from across Africa come alive. To amplify the voices that speak opportunities for the African youth while simplifying financial reporting,” Anangwe wrote.

Anangwe boasts of being the founding Chief Executive Officer for TV47, a fast rising TV station recently started in Kenya and Look Up TV a faith based media house.

He parted ways with TV47 in 2020 and later joined Look Up TV, where he stayed until his departure for Rwanda.

Celestine Ndinda on why she will deliver her second born through C-section

Comedian Timothy Kimani stage name Njugush’s wife Celestine Ndinda has disclosed that she has already decided that she will deliver he second born through Caesarean section (C-section).

Celestine Ndinda and Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, Ndinda divulged that she went through a lot of pain during her first delivery and she is not ready for the same experience when giving birth to her second born baby.

“One thing I’m sure about this time I am not going to feel pain. I want just to go straight to the theatre. This is something that I’m even saying this early. The first one I felt so much pain because it was an emergency C-section.

“Unfortunately, Tugi had a cord around his neck and we could not see it on the scan so after pushing and getting tired, for this one I have already decided that I don’t want to go through the same experience. That is the only thing I know and even the Doctor told me it’s too early to say that but I have decided.

“Apparently you can choose but some things we didn’t know but for this I don’t want to feel any pain," Celestine said in an interview with Eve Mungai.

During the Interview, Celetsine also explained that they never planned to announce their pregnancy during their show TTnT3 (Through Thick and Thin) but things just fell in place and it turned out to be a pleasant announcement.

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

Kibra finest Stivo Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy has raised eyebrows after setting her dowry at Sh2 million.

Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

In a recent interview, Vishy made it clear that any man interested in her should be ready to part with Sh2 million as dowry and it should be in cash.

She even warned that nobody (especially her man) should think of taking cows to her parent’s place because she is not interested in that mode of dowry payment.

“My dowry is Sh2 million na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ng’ombe. Sitaki ng’ombe sijui ati inasukumwa. Mimi ni Sh2 million and that’s it na ukitaka kuleta ng’ombe heri hiyo pesa ununue gari.

(My dowry is Sh2 million and please don’t try to bring cows. I don’t want cows its either you bring the Sh2 million or you even buy a car),” Pritty Vishy said in an interview with Nicholas Kioko.

Asked on whether she is still in a romantic relationship with Freshi Barida hit-maker Stivo Simple Boy, she said; “After breakup si we move on regardless. Life is okay na kila mtu ako na shughuli zake. So many things have changed but not that much.