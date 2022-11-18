Music director behind Otile Brown, Ali Kiba videos flaunts expensive rides [Photos]

Hoechlin whose talent extends to film editing and entrepreneurship is reaping the fruits of hard work and self-motivation. In June 2022, he posted 2 Toyota GR Supra in Red colour, with the caption “If you work hard enough then you gotta give yourself all you want.”

Jordan is known for his lavish lifestyle and high fashion profile, he keeps his life private, though of late he has been more active on Instagram. With different fashionable outfits and experiences for his different video shoots behind the scenes.

Jordan Hoechlin flaunts new Porsche Pulse Live Kenya

Jordan also shared another picture of his brand new AUDI 2022 with a personalized number plate as well.

Hoechlin has worked with big brands and established artists in the music industry both locally and internationally.

Among artists he has worked with are Blaq Diamond, Morgan Heritage, French Montana, Tanasha Donna, Arrow Bwoy, Mrkiler, Darassa, Redsan, KRG The Don, Alikiba, Jux, Nadia Mukami, Iyanni.

