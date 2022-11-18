RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Music director behind Otile Brown, Ali Kiba videos flaunts expensive rides [Photos]

Amos Robi

Jordan Hoechlin has also worked with big artists including rapper French Montanna, Nadia Mukami and Nigerian star Patoranking

Popular TV commercial director and photographer Jordan Hoechlin is celebrating a new milestone after he acquired a brand new Porsche Panamera.

Hoechlin whose talent extends to film editing and entrepreneurship is reaping the fruits of hard work and self-motivation. In June 2022, he posted 2 Toyota GR Supra in Red colour, with the caption “If you work hard enough then you gotta give yourself all you want.”

Jordan is known for his lavish lifestyle and high fashion profile, he keeps his life private, though of late he has been more active on Instagram. With different fashionable outfits and experiences for his different video shoots behind the scenes.

Jordan also shared another picture of his brand new AUDI 2022 with a personalized number plate as well.

Hoechlin has worked with big brands and established artists in the music industry both locally and internationally.

Among artists he has worked with are Blaq Diamond, Morgan Heritage, French Montana, Tanasha Donna, Arrow Bwoy, Mrkiler, Darassa, Redsan, KRG The Don, Alikiba, Jux, Nadia Mukami, Iyanni.

He has also worked with Wyclef Jean, Masari, Gramps Morgan, Stone Bwoy, Patoranking, Apple Music, YouTube, Sony Music, Empire, Ziiki Media.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
