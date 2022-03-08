RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Maria' and 'Zora' actors treated to a night out at Fort Jesus[Video]

Denis Mwangi

Fireworks rent the air as the actors celebrated their success at Fort Jesus in Mombasa

Jiffy Pictures CEO Lulu Hassan and Director Rashid Abdalla threw a party for actors who featured on their hit series Maria and Zora, the latter aired its final episode on March 3, 2022.

The party was held at the Fort Jesus World Heritage Site in Mombasa County, complete with a fireworks display as the actors partied the night away.

Some of the actors who attended the party included, from the cast of Zora: Jackie Matubia, who played Nana, Blessing Lungaho who played Madiba, Robert Agengo the Fella character. And from the cast of Maria: the lead, Yasmin Said who played Maria, Quincy Ando who played Kwame, and Wanjiku Stephens who played Vanessa Hausa.

The exquisite party comes as a celebration of the success of the two shows, some of the most-watched Kenyan telenovelas.

The team celebrated the end of Zora and the start of Sultana - another Swahili telenovela being produced by Lulu and Abdalla's Jiffy Pictures.

On February 27, 2022 the Swahili anchor shared a trailer and fans were in love with what had been displayed in the 44-second clip. Sultana officially started airing on Citizen TV on Monday March 7, 2022.

On March 3, 2022 award-winning actress Sarah Hassan who was the show's lead actress, bid goodbye to the show's loyal fans with a promise that they will be back soon.

Zora replaced Maria in March 2021 and was directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

The cast of Zora also included Sarah Hassan who played Zora, Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale), Blessing Lughaho (Madiba), among others.

In March, 2021, Maria ended with a wedding between Luwi Hausa (played by actor Brian Ogana) and the main character Maria (played by actress Yasmin Said), as the 'Boss William' character got arrested for the 'crimes' he committed in the series.

“As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing Maria and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down See you soon,” shared Lulu Hassan in March 2021 when Maria was coming to an end.

Just the other day she made it clear that the soap opera will not be coming back for season two, as earlier promised.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

