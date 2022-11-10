RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Firirinda' hitmaker, Dick Njoroge appeals for medical assistance

Masia Wambua

Dick Munyonyi began his career in 1971 and he even got the chance of performing during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's wedding in 1989.

Popular Kikuyu and Mugithi musician Dick Njoroge Munyonyi whose breakthrough came in 2021 after his song 'Firirinda' broke the internet is appealing for medical appeal as he seeks treatment.

The musician who started his career back in 1971 is allegedly said to be ailing from tuberculosis which it is said he contracted years after releasing the song, 'Firirinda'.

Sharing the medical appeal message, one of the musicians from the central region identified as Kajei Salim said he had received a call from the legend, Dick Njoroge. The message said that he has been unwell and that he needed financial help to cater for his medical bill amounting to more than Sh 1.5 million.

"Dear friends, artistes, and fans of Dick Njoroge Munyonyi 'Firirinda'. I'm making this post in regard to a phone call I received from our legend Dick Munyonyi. He reached out to me and told me he has been unwell for a while and he really needs our moral, mental, and mostly financial help to cater for his medical bills which are amounting to over Sh 1.5 million," said Kajei Salim.

Musicians Kajei Salim and Legendary Mugithi star Dick Njoroge who is appealing for financial support to cater for his medical treatment
Musicians Kajei Salim and Legendary Mugithi star Dick Njoroge who is appealing for financial support to cater for his medical treatment Pulse Live Kenya

Kajei revealed that the family of the musician has organised a fundraising to raise funds in an attempt to raise the amount that is needed in the hospital. He urged fans, friends, and fellow artistes to assist the ailing musician on the date they had set for the fundraiser.

"Dick and his family have organised a fundraising which will be held on the 26th of November 2022 at his residence in Githuya Village at 2:00 PM. Please let us support our legend now that he really needs us," he added.

Dick came into the public limelight in 2021 after his song 'Firirinda' made headlines on social media after a radio presenter who works for a local radio station, Jeff Kuria shared it on social media and took the internet by storm.

Firirinda is a traditional song that shows the warmth and joy of welcoming visitors and trended for months in Kenya especially on Twitter almost 35 years after its release.

The song got everyone dancing to the tune including politicians as on February 23 Murang’a MCA’s danced to the song after passing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill. It also became a common song during wedding and dowry payment events.

Samidoh Muchoki and Dick Njoroge Dick when the former visited the legend musician
Samidoh Muchoki and Dick Njoroge Dick when the former visited the legend musician Pulse Live Kenya

Since launching his career, he has released a number of hit records including the sensational 'Firirinda' and 'Onga Munyonyi' among others.

The legendary musician is still in ill health with some quarters reporting that he uses Sh 3,000 monthly on drugs while his wife, who is said to be diabetic, uses Sh 2,000 on her medications.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
