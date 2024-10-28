Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

First Daughter Charlene Ruto has, for the first time, shared insights about her private life.

The outspoken Charlene, who has often kept her relationship status under wraps, surprised many by discussing her experiences in relationships.

This revelation comes months after she sought spiritual guidance, asking God to bless her with a husband.

Getting into relationships too early - Charlene Ruto on her biggest regret in her life

During an interview with a colleague, Charlene who is the patron for SMACHS Foundation, reflected on her past decisions and shared her biggest regret: getting into relationships too early.

She explained, "When I was younger, I was encouraged to socialise before I specialised. To be friends with people, not necessarily being in a relationship or anything, and I think getting into relationships too early led to heartbreaks that I could have avoided."

When the interviewer asked her if she had ever been heartbroken, Charlene laughed and replied, "Si mara moja, mbili au tatu" (not once, twice, or three times). She admitted that she wasn’t patient enough to enjoy her life without feeling the pressure of being someone’s girlfriend.

Charlene Ruto's life discipline

When asked about something she is proud of that people may not know, Charlene highlighted her discipline. "I'm disciplined in everything I do, or at least I try to be. Whether I'm working, growing my relationship with God, or trying to stay fit, discipline is key for me."

She also shared her culinary preferences, saying, "I love ugali and fish. Chips anytime!" Her down-to-earth attitude and love for simple pleasures make her relatable to many Kenyans.

When asked about her best friends, she stated, "I have 11 best friends. My parents and all my siblings are my best friends. This amazing woman, Mary Nkatha, is my best friend too. I believe my husband and children will also be my best friends." This highlights the importance of family and friendship in her life.

Charlene's prayer for a husband

In February, Charlene made headlines when she asked the well-known televangelist Benny Hinn to pray for her to find a husband.

In a touching moment, she whispered the qualities she seeks in a partner into the preacher’s ear. He then prayed for her in front of thousands of attendees at Nyayo Stadium.

Since then, Kenyan men from various backgrounds have expressed their interest in marrying Charlene.