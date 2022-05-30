Flaqo speaks on earning Sh20 million and why it derailed him [Video]

Speaking in a candid interview over the weekend, Flaqo said that, at his peak, he landed so many endorsement deals that it was turned into a music lyrics by rapper Paul Baraka alias Breeder Lw.

“I think it (money earned) could be around Sh20 million…I have not been making those calculations but there’s a way to check the records…I think it's approximately Sh20 million…that is during that Covid-19 time.

“However, it derailed me because people have different goals and if you are a creative whose sole intention is to make money out of comedy then go for it. That is not why I started in the first place. I was making so much money that Breeder sang God please give me money like Flaqo.

“It hit me because that is not why I was doing art and the more the money the less you enjoy it because you try to fit it into your art and what it most likely does is that it takes away the artistic value and humour,” the comedian opened up.

Flaqo added that he was more satisfied that his brand created employment for many people, some of whom he doesn’t know.

“That is the mindset I had but I started losing it when the millions started coming. Money can really corrupt your heart,” he stated.

Flaqo also explained why he took a break from social media after his fans started criticising him online to a point where he felt very bothered.

He disclosed that sometimes he would hear voices of very nasty comments from his fans and despite acting like he was unaffected, the voices tore him down.

The comedian said that his social media handles remained active thanks to the many videos he had in his archive.

He also divulged that he had to prioritise his mental health during the period he stepped back from the limelight.