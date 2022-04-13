I’m sorry Simon - Sarah Kabu begs hubby for forgiveness

In a statement issued via her Insta-stories, Sarah said that she regrets washing their dirty linen in public – asking her hubby to forgiveness.

She went on to denounce her earlier statements, saying all is well in their marriage and they will be sorting out their differences off-social media.

“Sorry my family. When I was in distress I said things that I should not have said online and thus misleading. Life is a lesson and we learn every day.

"Forgive me Simon. Lest sort our issues offline. All is well. Please keeps us in your prayers,” reads the statement from Sarah Kabu.

Sarah Kabu's post Pulse Live Kenya

Sarah Kabu’s changed of tune, come hours after confessing that her marriage with Kabu has not been a bed of roses and she is tired of living a lie on social media.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.

In her narration, Ms Kabu admitted that their marriage has reached a point where she is contemplating separation and discussions are already ongoing on the same.

“We have been discussing separation because I have been telling him I’m not so comfortable in this marriage and I’m tired of faking and we are in discussions. I wanted a peaceful separation and even co-parenting.

“I told him I will be moving out... just to calm and relax and take a breather. That day I slept at Trade Mark Hotel and the next when I came home... he had organized and picked the kids and went to Amboseli without my knowledge. He did not go with any of my nannies and one thing I believe is that they have a right to privacy,” the Bonfire Adventures CEO lamented.

Sarah made it clear that she was fully aware that her husband had two kids from his previous two relationships – a son and a daughter.