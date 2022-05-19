Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

In his letter, Georgie reminded his younger self to always remain focused and dedicated to the course as things get better with time. The TV personality noted that he was writing the letter while planning his next assignment while at the airport.

“Dear 23-year-old Georgie, Slow down, you’re doing fine. I’m writing this to you, at an airport, going through emails, planning the next assignment. You just moderated 3 sessions in Ghana, for the UN where trade organizations from around the world flew in to interrogate each other.

“And you got a proper thumbs up! See, Mom was right to push for extra homework. The next few years will break you, but be ready, a lot’s coming in not too long. Stay grounded,” reads part of the letter.

He also reminded his younger self not to be so rigid as life has never been a straight line and the best he can do is enjoy all the possibilities that life throws at him.

“Another thing, don’t be too rigid, life will throw a few curveballs, but I can promise you, it won’t be the end of the world. Trust me. I haven’t found my purpose yet, but I’m enjoying the possibilities. Oops, bye, they’re calling us to board.

"Love yah buddy! Signed, Over 30s Georgie,” Georgie signed off his letter.

Georgie’s letter elicited lots of positive vibrations from his fellow journalists and fans who lauded him for being an inspiration to many.

Reactions on Georgie Ndirangu's Letter

In August 2022, George Ndirangu announced his exit from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after three years.