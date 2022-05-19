RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I’m writing this to you, at an airport, going through emails, planning the next assignment - Ndirangu

Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu
Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu

Celebrated media personality and former BBC journalist Georgie Ndirangu has penned a powerful letter to his 23-year-old self, days after moderating three sessions of a United Nations event in Accra, Ghana.

Recommended articles

In his letter, Georgie reminded his younger self to always remain focused and dedicated to the course as things get better with time. The TV personality noted that he was writing the letter while planning his next assignment while at the airport.

“Dear 23-year-old Georgie, Slow down, you’re doing fine. I’m writing this to you, at an airport, going through emails, planning the next assignment. You just moderated 3 sessions in Ghana, for the UN where trade organizations from around the world flew in to interrogate each other.

“And you got a proper thumbs up! See, Mom was right to push for extra homework. The next few years will break you, but be ready, a lot’s coming in not too long. Stay grounded,” reads part of the letter.

Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu
Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu Pulse Live Kenya

He also reminded his younger self not to be so rigid as life has never been a straight line and the best he can do is enjoy all the possibilities that life throws at him.

“Another thing, don’t be too rigid, life will throw a few curveballs, but I can promise you, it won’t be the end of the world. Trust me. I haven’t found my purpose yet, but I’m enjoying the possibilities. Oops, bye, they’re calling us to board.

"Love yah buddy! Signed, Over 30s Georgie,” Georgie signed off his letter.

Georgie’s letter elicited lots of positive vibrations from his fellow journalists and fans who lauded him for being an inspiration to many.

Also Read: Top BBC Journalist George Ndirangu calls It quits after 3 years

Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu
Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu Media Personality Georgie Ndirangu Pulse Live Kenya

makenanjeri My personal person. Our conversation run deep! So proud to see you navigate all your corners smoothly just like the benzzooo you have always loved 😎. ( can’t wait to welcome you back to the family btw) Sky is the not the limit. Let’s go ⚡️. Proud of you.

terryannechebet Onwards and upwards! 👏👏👏👏🔥

sharonkmwangi As always, love to see it! 👏🏾

okwarayvonne Well in Georgie. Well in 👏👏

theemwalimurachel 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 standing ovation

laurawalubengo So so so cool to see this. Keep shining and taking one step after another. Amazing

iamladymandy Grrhhhh Georgie 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽 💐

just_ivy_ 'I haven’t found my purpose yet, but I’m enjoying the possibilities’. Beautiful. Go Georgie, Go 🙌🏼

elimwenda This caption is absolutely everything! 👏🏾👏🏾 keep soaring buddy! 💪🏾

mainamind “Proud of you Georgie. I am 23 now and this this is what I needed 🙏🏾❤️”

rhotimmi “You’re absolutely incredible brother. The early work has set you up for today’s success. A lot still in store for Over 30s Georgie. Keep pushing the limits!❤️”

hanifa_habib “Dear Over 30s Georgie😄, Thank you for this letter to yourself that is also applicable to those in our 20s. You're honestly such an inspiration and you're doing great”

kate.kabi😭😭😭 no I’m not crying I’m just checking if the ducts still work 😭🥺 such a cute and affirming letter 🥺.. you forgot to say you’ll love cats, tortoise and other pets too 😁.. love this G!”

In August 2022, George Ndirangu announced his exit from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after three years.

Ndirangu, renowned business journalist who formerly worked for CNBC Africa, joined BBC Africa back in 2018, when former BBC Business Editor Larry Madowo had been tasked to set up a Nairobi team.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

Netflix cuts 150 US-based jobs following subscriber slump

Netflix cuts 150 US-based jobs following subscriber slump

Top 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers [Full List]

Top 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers [Full List]

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Trending

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Nairobi socialite Huddah Monroe and celebrated Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Sauti Sol

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan