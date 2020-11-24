US-based Kenyan Comedian David Kangogo alias David The Student has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman said that currently he is in quarantine battling the deadly virus that has been claiming lives across the globe.

“Hey Guys!

I got diagnosed with Covid-19. I now am quarantined and I Trust and believe I will get through this. Thank you all for the support I have been receiving. Than you, Thank you! Please stay safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance” shared David The Student.

David The Student

The former Churchill show comedian’s positive status comes days after a video showing him as a victim of racial attacks surfaced online.

In the video, David who is a Lyft Driver, is heard telling his passengers to wear their masks, but they refused and started hurling racial slurs at him.

Towards the end of the video, the man even threatens to urinate in David's car. In a statement, Lyft said they have permanently banned the passenger, noting racism would not be tolerated.

The man’s employer also posted on Facebook saying he had been fired.

David The Student

Quick Recovery

njorothecomedian “Get well soon bro”

pinkyghelani “Feel well soon”

shixkapienga “Quick recovery 🙏🏽”

