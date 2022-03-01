Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

On Monday, Lagat used his social media pages to announce his arrival at BBC, with an affirmation that he is grateful for the new chapter in his journalism career.

“Day 1 at the BBC. I noticed quickly that I came over dressed. Everyone has been welcoming and really friendly. I am thrilled and grateful for this new chapter.AlwaysBelieve,” reads a post from Elphas Lagat.

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist announced his exit from Citizen TV towards the end of last year after working at the station for 3 years and 5 months.

Before joining Citizen TV Lagat worked as a broadcast journalist at Standard Group for a period of 7 months.

Prior to that, he was a content producer at Real Image Communication (EA), for two years. Lagat who also interned at Citizen TV from September 2015 to January 2016, is an alumnus of Moi University with a degree in Communication and journalism.

Also Read: BBC poaches KTN prime time anchor Akisa Wandera

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages to Elphas Lagat by fans and colleagues

kadzoh_gungah “Congratulations to you @officialelphaslagat Baraka tele”

djflashkenya “👏👏 Hapo Sasa.. Congrats”

joydoreenbiira “Proud of you bro”

officialnonoo_”Brooooo am sooo happy for you🥳🥳🥳 oh God🙏🏻 keep winning”

tetyoo_tornado “Ameeeen. Soo proud of you Elphas, nenda, nenda, 😍”

ndambuk.i “Always believe indeed! On to more for you👏”

zainabu.kems.9 “Congratulations on your big win 🏅 😍”

farrie_ken “May you find favour in your new job!congrats!ni God”

In November, ex-NTV Presenter Victor Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years, joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

Others who have joined BBC in the recent past include former KTN news anchor Akisa Wandera and ex-Nation Media Group journalist Brian Osweta.