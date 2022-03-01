RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The reporter joins BBC days after the media house also poached KTN's Akisa Wandera

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting
Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting

Award-winning media personality Elphas Lagat has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), months after parting ways with Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station Citizen TV.

Recommended articles

On Monday, Lagat used his social media pages to announce his arrival at BBC, with an affirmation that he is grateful for the new chapter in his journalism career.

“Day 1 at the BBC. I noticed quickly that I came over dressed. Everyone has been welcoming and really friendly. I am thrilled and grateful for this new chapter.AlwaysBelieve,” reads a post from Elphas Lagat.

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting
Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist announced his exit from Citizen TV towards the end of last year after working at the station for 3 years and 5 months.

Before joining Citizen TV Lagat worked as a broadcast journalist at Standard Group for a period of 7 months.

Prior to that, he was a content producer at Real Image Communication (EA), for two years. Lagat who also interned at Citizen TV from September 2015 to January 2016, is an alumnus of Moi University with a degree in Communication and journalism.

Also Read: BBC poaches KTN prime time anchor Akisa Wandera

Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting
Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Former Citizen TV reporter Elphas Lagat joins BBC months after quitting Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages to Elphas Lagat by fans and colleagues

carolynkiplagat “Congratulations @officialelphaslagat. Keep winning”

kadzoh_gungahCongratulations to you @officialelphaslagat Baraka tele”

djflashkenya “👏👏 Hapo Sasa.. Congrats”

joydoreenbiira “Proud of you bro”

officialnonoo_”Brooooo am sooo happy for you🥳🥳🥳 oh God🙏🏻 keep winning”

tetyoo_tornado “Ameeeen. Soo proud of you Elphas, nenda, nenda, 😍”

ndambuk.i “Always believe indeed! On to more for you👏”

zainabu.kems.9 “Congratulations on your big win 🏅 😍”

farrie_kenMay you find favour in your new job!congrats!ni God”

In November, ex-NTV Presenter Victor Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years, joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.

Others who have joined BBC in the recent past include former KTN news anchor Akisa Wandera and ex-Nation Media Group journalist Brian Osweta.

“His Grace has, is and will always be sufficient for me. Thank you Jesus! You deserve all the glory. Truly it has been a year of Great Expansion,” wrote Brian Osweta after joining BBC.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Trending

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

NRG presenter Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

NRG’s Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)