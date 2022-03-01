Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Award-winning media personality Elphas Lagat has landed a new job with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), months after parting ways with Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station Citizen TV.
On Monday, Lagat used his social media pages to announce his arrival at BBC, with an affirmation that he is grateful for the new chapter in his journalism career.
“Day 1 at the BBC. I noticed quickly that I came over dressed. Everyone has been welcoming and really friendly. I am thrilled and grateful for this new chapter.AlwaysBelieve,” reads a post from Elphas Lagat.
The journalist announced his exit from Citizen TV towards the end of last year after working at the station for 3 years and 5 months.
Before joining Citizen TV Lagat worked as a broadcast journalist at Standard Group for a period of 7 months.
Prior to that, he was a content producer at Real Image Communication (EA), for two years. Lagat who also interned at Citizen TV from September 2015 to January 2016, is an alumnus of Moi University with a degree in Communication and journalism.
carolynkiplagat “Congratulations @officialelphaslagat. Keep winning”
kadzoh_gungah “Congratulations to you @officialelphaslagat Baraka tele”
djflashkenya “👏👏 Hapo Sasa.. Congrats”
joydoreenbiira “Proud of you bro”
officialnonoo_”Brooooo am sooo happy for you🥳🥳🥳 oh God🙏🏻 keep winning”
tetyoo_tornado “Ameeeen. Soo proud of you Elphas, nenda, nenda, 😍”
ndambuk.i “Always believe indeed! On to more for you👏”
zainabu.kems.9 “Congratulations on your big win 🏅 😍”
farrie_ken “May you find favour in your new job!congrats!ni God”
In November, ex-NTV Presenter Victor Kiprop who parted ways with NTV after three years, joined BBC as a business reporter alongside former K24 journalist Sara Adam.
Others who have joined BBC in the recent past include former KTN news anchor Akisa Wandera and ex-Nation Media Group journalist Brian Osweta.
“His Grace has, is and will always be sufficient for me. Thank you Jesus! You deserve all the glory. Truly it has been a year of Great Expansion,” wrote Brian Osweta after joining BBC.
