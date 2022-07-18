RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Homeboyz radio host relocates to Canada

Irene Okere

The radio presenter relocated to join his wife who also stays in Canada

Charlie Karumi and G Money
Charlie Karumi and G Money

Former media personality and actor Charlie Karumi has revealed that he relocated to Canada a few weeks after parting ways with Homeboyz radio.

Karumi was co-hosting the morning show alongside G-Money before quitting the show and promised to share his next move with his fans.

In a video, on his YouTube channel, Charlie stated he relocated to start a new life with his wife who is a postgraduate student at Courtenay town in Canada.

"In July I quit my job, packed up my bags, sold our car, packed up our house in Kikuyu and bought a ticket and flew 14338.1 Km from home," he said.

Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host
Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi in Canada Pulse Live Kenya

Charlie also announced that while he is in Canada, he wants to be a movie star by venturing into films and TV shows.

"I am going to be a movie star, it is really what I desire. I want to be in films and movie shows and am going to make that happen " he added.

He noted that he will be undertaking his journey in the film industry in Vancouver.

"So Vancouver province, there is a place where they shoot tons of movies and shows, and I need to break into the industry there and from there to the world because that is what I want to," said Charlie.

Charlie Karumi
Charlie Karumi Charlie Karumi Pulse Live Kenya

"I don't when or how but is going to happen, it is going to be a fun crazy and difficult ride but am ready for it," he added.

Charlie Karumi parted ways with Homeboyz radio - 8 months after he joined the radio station.

He was co-hosting the morning show alongside G-Money and hosted his last on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host
Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host Former Homeboyz radio host charlie Karumi and his Co-host Pulse Live Kenya

The TV and radio personality made his debut on the Radio Africa-owned station on October 19, 2021.

In a series of posts, the Homeboyz crew and G-Money bid him goodbye and wished him all the best in his future endeavors. They even surprised him with a goodbye cake with the words ‘We will miss you, Charlie’.

Irene Okere

