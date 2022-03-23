Former K24 news anchor Karen Karimi lands new job after being fired in 2020

In an update, an excited Ms Karimi said that she is more than happy to make a TV comeback, barely two years after she was fired by Mediamax owned station K24.

“Feel great. I feel fresh and officially, I am back. To my new home TV47,” Karen Karimi captioned her news promo.

Karimi’s former colleagues and fans joined the conversation, wishing her well as she starts a new journey with TV47.

rosegakuo “Darling! Congratulations, I know we aint ready! Go get ‘em 👏👏👏”

daughtyartistry “Congratulations dear, welcome back on our screens👏👏👏👏”

iammceephil “Congratulations 👏🎉 it was about time congratulations 😍”

deepresenter001 “Congratulations hun👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️”

viency7 “I am so happy for you 🙌... welcome back”

miss.kweya “This is what you were born to do sis 👏🏽 congratulations 🥳 Big Flexa 🔥’

shakke_wakesho “YAAAAAAS!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Love to see it! Congratulations babe. 🙌”a

Fired the Entire Newsroom

In June 2020, the news anchor was among employees who were fired by Mediamax based on a redundancy notice issued by the media house on May 21st, 2020.

At that particular time, the station fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager.

“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” the message read.

