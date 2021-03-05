Former K24 Reporter Joab Mwaura is mourning the sudden demise of his father who passed away on Friday night.

Mwaura shared the sad news via his social media platforms with a message that reads;

“Nimekubali...Mbele yetu,nyuma yako Dad,Lala Salama..💔💔

Tulijaribu tuwezavyo ila Adui ya binadamu wote akatushinda kwa sasa.

Pumzika salama,Nina imani ipo siku tutaonana John 5:28 -29”

Former K24 reporter Joab Mwaura Mourning his Father

Condolence Messages

chris001ke “Pole Sana Kaka, Lala Salama Dad”

weezdom254 ‘Pole sana Big Bro🙏”

catherineongili75 “Pole bro”

blessed_gal_njesh ‘Poleni sana”

carolngutu “Poleni Sana!...May your dad rest in peace 🙏”

irenejoyngetich “My sincere condolences, my prayers are with u 🙏🙏🙏 may his soul Rest In Peace”

keizy_konky “sorry for your”

kathythanji “@joabmwaura ,may the peace of the lord be with you and your entire family through this difficult time.rest in peace Mwalimu”

apollokamau “Pole sana kaka.May God give you and the entire strength”

alno_media “Pole sana bro, may his soul rest in peace”