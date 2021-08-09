On August 9, 2021, an excited Ms Kibbett took to her social media pages to announce that she had joined the State Broadcaster as a sports news anchor.

“I’M BACK!!!!!!! MY NEW HOME 👉 @kbc_television ♥️ See you tonight for the latest in the World Of Sports... ♥️♥️♥️ #MarakwetExpress #SportsMyWorld” shared Caren Kibbett.

Former K24 Sports Anchor Caren Kibbett joins KBC Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues in the media industry, who were glad to welcome her back.

With the new job, Caren now reunites with her former colleagues at K24 among them; Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Fred Indimuli, Nancy Onyancha and Shiksha Arora who also joined KBC a few months ago.

Kibbett was among hundreds of Journalists who were laid-off by Mediamax back in June 2020.

However, in June 2021 she made a comeback to our screens after unveiling her own show dubbed #InsideSports that airs via her YouTube Channel.

“Hey Guys, It really has been a minute since I graced your screens.

However, I’ve been working on something Impactful, Educating and Entertaining with an amazing crew and I can't wait to share with you! Sharing it with y’all tomorrow! I can’t wait...

#MarakwetExpress #Sports” announce Caren on June 20, 2021.

Reactions on Kibbett’s new Job at KBC

kwalandatony “Ona mambo ya Mungu 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

shikshaarora “Congratulations my darling ❤️”

tetyoo_tornado “😢😢😢😢😢My heart is full. I'm happy for you cheptonyon”

rosemuthonin “Yasssssssssssss🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌. We love to see it. Congratulations han!”

j_xonnie “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏 😍this is so amazing”