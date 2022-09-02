Former Miss Universe Kenya gifted Sh10M Porsche[Photos]

Taking to her Instagram the TV host gave her gratitude to her hubby for the new acquisition saying she was dropping her BMW for the new vehicle.

“My hubby did a thing today 😃. He surprised me with a 2023 Platinum Edition Porsche Cayenne! Thank you so much Preston over at @porschedtla for helping him set it all up. Thank you to the best hubby a girl could ever wish for. I love you so much!!!!,” the beauty wrote.

Former Miss Universe Kenya gifted Sh10M Porsche Pulse Live Kenya

Mbuki who is based in Los Angeles United States of America had her congratulatory messages stream fill her comment section:

Mbuki in 20018 revealed in a series of posts on her Instagram page that in 2015 she took hormonal depo provera, a birth control that made her gain a lot of wait.

Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki Pulse Live Kenya

However, after a year she managed to lose most of the weight but her boobs became droopy and saggy and she decided to do something about it together with her hips and butt.