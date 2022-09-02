RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Miss Universe Kenya gifted Sh10M Porsche[Photos]

Amos Robi

Rachel said she was dropping her BMW for the new Porsche

Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki has added a new ride to her parking lot after husband gifted her a 2023 Platinum Edition Porsche Cayenne!

Taking to her Instagram the TV host gave her gratitude to her hubby for the new acquisition saying she was dropping her BMW for the new vehicle.

“My hubby did a thing today 😃. He surprised me with a 2023 Platinum Edition Porsche Cayenne! Thank you so much Preston over at @porschedtla for helping him set it all up. Thank you to the best hubby a girl could ever wish for. I love you so much!!!!,” the beauty wrote.

Mbuki who is based in Los Angeles United States of America had her congratulatory messages stream fill her comment section:

likaosipova Congratulations 😍🔥amazing

raquelaurilia Wow that’s awesome! Beautiful ❤️❤️

bydeemarie Oh wow girl big congrats to you 😍😍 you definitely deserve it 🔥 she’s gorgeous!

butterflyangelkay_thestallion I love this!!! Your excitement was EVERYTHING! Congrats

girlgotitall Happy wife, happy life!! Congratulations!!!😍

jeanayacko So happy for you girl! That’s a keeper husband. Congratulations!!!

julietochieng Super happy for you queen!! Kings recognise and appreciate their queen's plus you stand on your own 2 feet as well❤️❤️❤️❤️ winning season🔥🔥🔥🔥

innavalentinova Aww! Good job @dmitryl_ ! Congrats Rachel!! Happy Vrooming!🔥👏

wanjaaggie When a king knows what a queen deserves!!!! Happy for you babe

tokscoker 🔥You deserve each other ❤️❤️you are blessed to have each other 😇😇my heart ❤️ is happy reading this

aliciouskenbrit Wah! Amen Amen Amen 🙏 Levels baby Levels! Congratulations and here's to many more blessing 🙌🏾.. setting the pace for us well. TY 😘😀 We're right here behind you Queen 🙏💖

Mbuki in 20018 revealed in a series of posts on her Instagram page that in 2015 she took hormonal depo provera, a birth control that made her gain a lot of wait.

However, after a year she managed to lose most of the weight but her boobs became droopy and saggy and she decided to do something about it together with her hips and butt.

The Mbuki Closet C.E.O, also goes on to deny claims that she neither did a nose job nor did her face get stitched.

