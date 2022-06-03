Actress Mishi Dora on the spot for unpaid club bills

Dorah who dismissed the charges at the Kibera Law Courts is accused of ordering Sh3,000 worth of chicken, a cocktail worth Sh2,000 a bottle of water worth Sh400, three energy drinks worth Sh1,650 and two sodas worth Sh500.

The actress according to court papers also ordered Belaire Luxe (750ml) valued at Sh75,000 and seven bottles of Hennessy VS (750ml) valued at Sh70,000.

Problems, however, started when it was time to pay as the actress claimed her bank had issues while efforts to collect the money from her house were futile as she could not gather any from her house after saying she could gather some money from home.

Fans react to Mishi Dorah’s advice to women using pills to tighten their Vagina Pulse Live Kenya

Dorah promised to pay the bill by Monday but did not and calls to her went unanswered forcing the club's management to report her to the police.

Dorah's lawyer however pleaded with the court to release his client on bail arguing she was not a flight risk, a request Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro agreed to.

The actress was released on a Sh100,000 bond with the case set to be mentioned on June 16.

Pendo from Nairobi Diaries and English Point Marina Sh200,000 bill

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Stacy Vugusta alias Pendo has also been on the spot over her failure to pay Sh208,000 bill at the English Point Marina hotel in 2020.

Actress Stacy Vugusta alias Pendo Pulse Live Kenya

According to the hotel's management, Pendo arrived at the facility in the company of an unidentified man, with whom they spent a few days together before he abandoned her.